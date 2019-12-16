Inaugural 2019-2020 PIAA girls basketball HSSN rankings

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 7:24 PM

The top five girls basketball teams in each of the six classifications will be unveiled every week through the end of the state basketball playoffs in March.

As a reminder, last season’ PIAA champions and top teams in the final HSSN state rankings were Peters Township in 6A, Chartiers Valley in 5A, Bethlehem Catholic in 4A, Delone Catholic in 3A, Bellwood-Antis in 2A and Berlin-Brothersvalley in Class A.

Here is the first PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications through Sunday. Their district is the number in parenthesis after their record.

Class 6A

1. Garnet Valley (3-1, 1)

2. Upper Dublin (3-1, 1)

3. Neshaminy (4-1, 1)

4. Bethel Park (4-0, 7)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (3-1, 12)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (2-0, 7)

2. Archbishop Carroll (3-0, 12)

3. Mechanicsburg (5-0, 3)

4. Archbishop Wood (1-1, 12)

5. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (1-1, 1)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic (2-0, 7)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (1-1, 11)

3. Bermudian Springs (3-0, 3)

4. Mifflinburg (3-1, 4)

5. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (2-1, 12)

Class 3A

1. Delone Catholic (4-0, 3)

2. Dunmore (2-0, 2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (1-0, 3)

4. St. Basil Academy (4-0, 1)

5. Beaver (4-0, 7)

Class 2A

1. Bellwood-Antis (3-0, 6)

2. West Middlesex (3-0, 10)

3. Mahoney Area (1-0, 11)

4. Old Forge (2-0, 2)

5. Linden Hall (3-1, 3)

Class A

1. Jenkintown (4-0, 1)

2. Shanksville-Stonycreek (2-0, 5)

3. Berlin-Brothersvalley (3-2, 5)

4. Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional (2-2, 4)

5. Lancaster Country Day (5-0, 3)

