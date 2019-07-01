Incoming North Allegheny freshman announces Division 1 basketball offer

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, June 30, 2019 | 11:00 PM

Tribune-Review WPIAL basketball coverage by TribHSSN.

North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson hasn’t started high school but already has a Division 1 basketball offer.

The freshman-to-be announced an offer this week from Duquesne coach Dan Burt.

The Dukes recruit Western Pennsylvania thoroughly and has five current players with WPIAL roots, but rarely does an incoming ninth grader receive an offer so soon.

Her father Wade Timmerson was a 30-point scorer at Fort Cherry who later played basketball at Robert Morris and is inducted into the Colonials’ athletics hall of fame. The point guard was a four-year letterman and led RMU to the NCAA tournament three times (1989, ‘90, ‘92).

He was the first player in program history with 200 assists in a season.