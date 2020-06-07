Indiana rising sophomore Eve Fiala draws Pitt basketball offer

By:

Sunday, June 7, 2020 | 11:53 AM

Louis Raggiunti | Tribune-Review Indiana’s Eve Fiala (right) fights for a rebound against Knoch’s Abbey Shearer on Jan. 20, 2020 at Knoch.

Indiana’s Eve Fiala, who’s part of a talented 2023 WPIAL basketball class, added a scholarship offer Saturday from Pitt.

She will be a sophomore in the fall.

The 6-foot-4 center averaged 15 points last season for Indiana, which reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. She received her first Division I offer last July from Ohio State.

Pitt went 5-26 last season under second-year coach Lance White.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Indiana