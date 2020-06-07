Indiana rising sophomore Eve Fiala draws Pitt basketball offer
Sunday, June 7, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Indiana’s Eve Fiala, who’s part of a talented 2023 WPIAL basketball class, added a scholarship offer Saturday from Pitt.
She will be a sophomore in the fall.
The 6-foot-4 center averaged 15 points last season for Indiana, which reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. She received her first Division I offer last July from Ohio State.
Pitt went 5-26 last season under second-year coach Lance White.
@WPABruinsAAU F/C Eve Fiala picks up an offer from @Pitt_CoachWhite & @Pitt_WBB - Congratulations @fiala_eve #BruinsNation #ResultsOverHype #WhoDoYouPlayFor pic.twitter.com/kdEPlkF58U— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) June 6, 2020
Freshman Highlights????@WPABruinsAAU pic.twitter.com/uIHHfgltdV— Eve Fiala (@fiala_eve) April 2, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
