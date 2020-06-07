Indiana rising sophomore Eve Fiala draws Pitt basketball offer

By:
Sunday, June 7, 2020 | 11:53 AM

Indiana’s Eve Fiala, who’s part of a talented 2023 WPIAL basketball class, added a scholarship offer Saturday from Pitt.

She will be a sophomore in the fall.

The 6-foot-4 center averaged 15 points last season for Indiana, which reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. She received her first Division I offer last July from Ohio State.

Pitt went 5-26 last season under second-year coach Lance White.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Recruiting

Quaker Valley’s Bailey Garbee commits to American, turns teammates into rivals
Penn State eliminated as Peters Township’s McMillon reveals Top 5
Will June be busy or quiet for 2021 WPIAL football recruits?
Canon-Mac lineman Connor McMahon commits to ‘perfect school’ for hard work
Connellsville’s Luke Peperak headed to Pitt

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me