Influential WPIAL administrator Charles ‘Ace’ Heberling dies

Monday, December 9, 2019 | 11:50 AM

Charles “Ace” Heberling, who directed the WPIAL for more than two decades and is credited with making the league what it is today, died Monday. He was 93.

The former NFL official became the first full-time administrator of the WPIAL in 1976, a job he held until retiring in 1997. Under his leadership, the WPIAL elevated girls sports as equals with boys, created a centralized system for scheduling and made the football championships an all-day, four-game event at Three Rivers Stadium.

He also saw the league headquarters move from a home in Monroeville to an office in Green Tree, one of many upgrades that brought structure to the WPIAL.

“The WPIAL — what it is and how it’s thought of — you have to attribute that to him,” current WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said. “He’s the guy that built the league. It’s the league that Ace built. And candidly when I came in, my goal was not to screw it up.”

He was in declining health and had recently undergone treatment for cancer, O’Malley said.

Heberling was a multi-sport high school athlete at Perry in Pittsburgh’s North Side and later for Washington & Jefferson College, where he graduated in 1949. He went on to work as a salesman for General Electric, became a respected referee and had a 23-year career as an NFL official. Among his top games, he was referee for the 1986 AFC Championship, remembered for “The Drive” by Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway late in the fourth quarter.

But Heberling also officiated high school football and basketball games, a connection that earned him a seat on the WPIAL Board of Control and ultimately led him to work for the league. When William Lohr resigned as executive director (then called executive secretary) in 1976 after 20 years, Heberling was hired to run the rapidly growing organization.

Heberling led the WPIAL to many successes while at times ruling with an iron fist. He was charismatic but also could be cantankerous with school administrators, athletic coaches and media members.

“I always told him, God doesn’t know what to do with you, so you might be here forever,” O’Malley said. “Because he’s never lost a debate up there and you’ve probably never lost a debate here.”

O’Malley called this “a tough day for the WPIAL.”

Heberling was proud of the WPIAL’s strength and used to hand out ink pens that declared it the largest and the best athletic league in the country. The WPIAL, founded in 1906, includes more than 130 schools. Larry Hanley followed Heberling as WPIAL executive director for a decade, and O’Malley took the job in 2006.

Several weeks ago, O’Malley took WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman to meet Heberling for lunch. Scheuneman, who was hired in July, is expected to eventually replace O’Malley as executive director.

“He can be as gracious as anybody,” O’Malley said. “He was a charming, very gracious guy, but he can be cantankerous and everybody knew that side of Ace. During lunch, he just looked over at her and asked: ‘Can you say no?’ in a very stern way. That was Ace.”

Heberling was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame during its inaugural class in 2007. He’s also a member of the Washington & Jefferson Hall of Fame and the Washington-Greene County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jane, who died in 2015. They were married for 65 years and had four children, Karen, Kevin, David and Daniel.

“When he came into the position as executive director, the league was a shadow of what it is now,” O’Malley said. “He had a vision when he came in that it should run in a certain way, and he took it upon himself to take it in that direction.”

