Injuries allow young players to gain experience for Riverview

Sunday, November 14, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Riverview football team takes the field before the start of a game against Carlynton on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Oakmont. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Dean Cecere stiff-arms Carlynton’s Jaydin McKnight during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Oakmont. Previous Next

The Riverview football team took its lumps on the scoreboard throughout the 2021 season, but coach Trevor George said the mix of veterans and young talent never wavered in their attitude and dedication to pushing past any adversities they faced.

“Whatever happened on game day, win or lose, they approached the next week as a new opportunity and put in the time and effort in preparation,” said George, whose Raiders finished 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Class A Eastern Conference.

“That is something that we have been trying to build with the culture and mentality of the program. The kids in the offseason and through camp really bought into competing on every rep in practice and on every play in games. Whatever happens at the end of the day happens. Our kids never quit, even if things weren’t 100% going their way, and I am proud of them for that.”

Riverview started 0-4 with nonconference losses to Class 2A Shady Side Academy and Carlynton and conference foes Clairton and Jeannette.

The Raiders’ patience and determination would pay off in the fifth game against Imani Christian.

The annual night game in front of a large crowd at Riverside Park saw Riverview lead 14-6 at the half and put the game away with 20 fourth-quarter points.

Senior Dean Cecere rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and sophomores Toby Green, Jack Loughran and Landon Johnson and senior Justin Hart Brown added TDs in the victory.

“Just seeing smiles on the kids’ faces and tears in their eyes, I was just so happy for the kids knowing how much work they put in,” George said.

“They went out and put everything they had in it. It also was great to see the camaraderie with the students, the band, the cheerleaders and everyone else. As a young coach, what I hope happens, the community coming together the way it did, was there. I was so proud.”

Riverview capped its season with tough shutout losses to Bishop Canevin and rival Springdale.

The Raiders still were alive for a WPIAL playoff spot from the Eastern Conference heading into the regular-season finale against Springdale. Riverview needed a win, but the Dynamos posted a 35-0 victory.

“The last two games of the season, I remember looking at the other coaches on the sideline and saying that we had seven freshmen on the field, along with a number of other young players. But that was a good thing because they got a lot of good experience. They worked their tails off in practice all week, and they got the chance to show what they got.”

George said injuries to a number of key players stunted some of the hopes for the team.

Senior fullback and linebacker Anthony Mazur got hurt early in the season. George said Anthony Tigano stepped into Mazur’s role at linebacker and gained valuable experience.

Cecere missed two games with ankle issues, but George said it allowed a group of underclassmen running backs to also garner important playing time.

Johnson, Cecere’s backup at running back, finished his season with 230 yards and a touchdown on 70 carries.

“It gave those young backs a chance to show what they have,” George said.

“There are a lot of positives coming back, not only for next year but for the next couple of years. It was tough for Dean to miss those games because he is such a big part of our program.”

The offensive line took big hits with time missed to injury by junior Juan Donato, sophomore Tyler Green and freshman Cam Long.

Cecere finished his senior season with 802 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries. He also was a heart-and-soul player in the middle of the defense at linebacker.

“Dean brought intensity and physicality with his play on the field,” George said.

“Also, the kids he took under his wing, including Landon, sophomore Carlo Buzzato and freshman Johnny Bertucci, they got to learn a lot from him, both on and off the field. That goes for a lot of others on the team. Dean isn’t a loud guy. He’s a quiet kid. But they all got to see how he played, practiced and prepared. Whatever Dean did, I always encouraged the younger players to go after that with that same dedication.”

In the passing game, George expects junior starting quarterback Ben Hower and backup Rocco Cecere, a sophomore, to build on this season, along with a receiving corps that will include the likes of Green, Loughran, freshman Alex Schultheis and junior Kevin Tomlinson.

“Ben didn’t play last year, so coming back into football in a completely new offense to him, he learned a lot, not only through experience, but the X’s and O’s, coverage recognition and our concepts and why we’re running them,” George said.

“We kind of ran a two-quarterback system the whole year with Ben and Rocco, and they both took steps forward.”

George said he is excited to see how the large returning contingent will take advantage of the offseason work available as they prepare for 2022.

“The offseason gameplan is set, and they will be ready to go for the second week of January,” George said. “They are ready to work.”

