Injury keeping Seneca Valley standout out of WPIAL wrestling tournament

Monday, February 15, 2021 | 9:26 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Chanz Shearer celebrates after beating Waynesburg’s Colten Stoneking during the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling team championship semifinal at Norwin High School on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

The WPIAL released on Monday the list of wrestlers that will be participating in the individual tournament and one of the top wrestlers in Class AAA was missing.

According to the entries inputted on Floarena, Seneca Valley senior Chanz Shearer (18-2, 89-26), who was ranked No. 2 in Class AAA at 145 pounds, was not entered in the tournament. He was a PIAA qualifier in 2020.

He has an undisclosed upper body injury.

Shearer missed the WPIAL Class AAA team tournament.

The final match he wrestled was at the Powerade Tournament on Jan. 30, an 11-5 loss in the 145-pound final against Waynesburg senior Wyatt Henson.

Individual tournaments begin

WPIAL individual wrestling tournaments begin Tuesday with the Class AA sub-sections.

There are six sites for the tournaments, which will begin at 5 p.m.

In a change from usual qualifying procedures, wrestlers will compete in a round-robin tournament in each weight class with the top two advancing to the section tournament Friday at Canon-McMillan.

Each section will then advance two wrestlers in each weight class to the WPIAL Class AA Championships at 2 p.m. Saturday at Canon-McMillan.

The Class AA sub-section sites are

• Section 1: A at Chartiers-Houston, B at West Greene

• Section 2: A at Freedom, B at Montour

• Section 3: A at Burrell, B at Southmoreland

Class AAA sub-sections will be held on Wednesday (Sections 1 and 4) and Thursday (Sections 2 and 3).

Like Class AA, the Class AAA sub-sections will advance two wrestlers to Saturday’s section tournaments. Each section will then advance two wrestlers from each weight class to the WPIAL Class AAA and PIAA Southwest Regional on Feb. 27 at Canon-McMillan.

The Class AAA sub-section sites are:

• Section 1: A at Kiski Area, B at Penn-Trafford

• Section 2: A at Thomas Jefferson, B at Hempfield

• Section 3: A at Seneca Valley, B at North Allegheny

• Section 4: A Canon-McMillan, B at Upper St. Clair

All sub-section tournaments begin at 5 p.m. except for Kiski, which begins at 2.

The section tournament sites are:

• Section 1: Kiski Area

• Section 2: Hempfield

• Section 3: North Allegheny

• Section 4: Canon-McMillan (8 a.m.)

