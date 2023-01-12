It’s official: George hired at Greensburg Salem and Fazekas rehired at Mt. Pleasant

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 9:43 PM

Greensburg Salem and Mt. Pleasant Area District school boards met Wednesday and hired and rehired football coaches.

Ty George, who served as the Golden Lions offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned in December after 10 seasons. The vote was 8-0 to hire George as football coach and Anthony Manley as the baseball coach.

Mt. Pleasant voted to retain Jason Fazekas after opening up the position in December to applicants outside the district. That vote was 6-3.

George was a quarterback and graduated from Hempfield (2014) and was a wide receiver at Seton Hill (2018). He is an assistant basketball coach and also has been an assistant at Hempfield, under Rich Bowen. He is a middle school social studies teacher at Greensburg Salem.

“I’m super excited and appreciative to Greensburg Salem for giving me this opportunity,” George said. “Being a head coach is something I’ve always dreamed about.

“I want to be a hands-on coach with all the programs. I want to put this program back on the map, and its starts early. I’ve taught or coached a lot of these kids.”

George said he needs to build a winning culture and have a family environment.

“We are excited to have both coach George and coach Manley move into head coaching roles,” Greensburg Salem athletic director Frank Sundry said. “Both gentlemen are dedicated to Greensburg Salem, their student-athletes and our Golden Lion community. I have no doubt that they are going to do great things in growing our programs and leading our athletes.”

Manley replaced Bill Wisniewski, who also resigned in December.

Fazekas has coached at Mt. Pleasant for the past six seasons and before that was an assistant for 14 seasons.

He compiled a 27-34 record but is 21-20 with four consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances the past four seasons.

The Vikings were 6-5 this season and dropped a heart-breaking 42-39 decision to East Allegheny in the opening round of the playoffs.

Coaches in Mt. Pleasant Area School District work on one-year deals, but this year the district has advertised for applicants outside the district.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

