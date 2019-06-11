Jackson stays off, wins PGA qualifier

By: Paul Schofield

Monday, June 10, 2019 | 8:56 PM

Franklin Regional graduated senior Palmer Jackson continued his hot play on Monday at the PGA Boys Championship qualifier at Willowbrook Country Club, Washington Township.

It started on Thursday when he rallied to win the AJGA Memorial Junior at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course. It continued Saturday when he and Brian Fajt teamed up to win the Westmoreland County Golf Association’s Better-Ball Tournament.

The on Sunday he tied for first-place at the Sunnehanna Amateur qualifier by shooting a 1-under 69 to qualify for the Amateur.

Then Monday he shot a 5-under par 139 to win the Junior Boys PGA Championship qualifier. He shot a 2-under 70 during his first 18 holes and then a 3-under 69 on his second 18.

He and South Fayette’s Luke Lestini (2-under 142) earn spots in the championship July 30-August 2 at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn.

North Allegheny’s Carolina Wrigley (5-over, 149) and Pine-Richland’s Lauren Freyvogel (22-over, 166) earn spots for the Girls tournament on July 9-12 at Keney Park.

The Sunnehanna Amateur begins on Wednesday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland, South Fayette