Franklin Regional’s Palmer Jackson wins AJGA Memorial

By: Paul Schofield

Thursday, June 6, 2019 | 7:04 PM

Before Franklin Regional senior Palmer Jackson went to bed Wednesday night, he had a feeling Thursday would be a good day.

It was. The Notre Dame commit shot a 1-under par 70 and won the AJGA Memorial Junior tournament at Scarlet Course at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Jackson finished the three-day event with a 2-over par 215 as he held off a late charge from Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio. Moldovan birdied three consecutive holes (15-17) to cut Jackson’s lead to one shot heading to the final hole.

But Jackson clinched the win by sinking a tricky 13-foot downhill putt.

“I was confident I was going to win,” Jackson said. “I felt that way Wednesday night.

“The round was similar to my round when I won the (PIAA) state championship. I played well. My hot start was the difference.”

#theMemorialJr champions Palmer Jackson (+2) and Macy Fox (+7) give us an inside look into their final rounds.@OSUGC | @MemorialGolf pic.twitter.com/EoHZe4hZ8C — AJGA Media (@AJGAMedia) June 6, 2019

Jackson birdied Nos. 4, 5 and 6 to take the lead. He built a four shot lead before Moldovan made his late charge.

Moldovan, who began the round in third place, also shot a 1-over par 70 and finished with a 216.

Jackson entered the final round two strokes behind Cade Breitenstine of Akron, Ohio. Breitenstine started the final round at 1-over 143, but finished third after shooting a 5-over par 76, 219.

It was the fourth consecutive year Jackson played in the event. He previously placed third, eighth and sixth.

“Anytime you win it’s good,” Jackson said. “I was happy how I played. I loved the pressure of sinking that putt to win it.”

Jackson win be busy next four days. Franklin Regional’s graduation is Friday, and then he’s playing the Westmoreland County Better-Ball event Saturday, Sunnehanna qualifier Sunday and WPGA qualifier Monday.

Central Catholic’s Neal Shipley tied for 20th with a 228, South Fayette’s Luke Lestini finished 26th with a 232 and Central Catholic’s Jimmy Meyers tied for 33rd with a 236.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

