Jake Fello leads Apollo-Ridge to big win in Ligonier Valley’s WPIAL return

Friday, September 11, 2020 | 10:41 PM

RJ Leisie | For the Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley and Apollo-Ridge warm up for kickoff Sept. 11, 2020, at Apollo-Ridge.

With limited parents in the stands and no on-field halftime performances, Ligonier Valley and Apollo-Ridge opened the season in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference, marking the Rams’ first WPIAL game since 1967.

The Vikings, however, spoiled the long-awaited return of the longtime District 6 member Friday night by beating Ligonier Valley, 44-7, at Owens Field.

“It shows we are a mature group, and that we do a lot different things,” Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba said. “It was enjoyable to watch them spread the ball after working hard over the past three years to get here.”

Ligonier Valley (0-1, 0-1) opened the game with a minor victory, holding Apollo-Ridge (1-0, 1-0) to a 35-yard field goal by Gavin Cole after a lengthy drive.

“I was really happy with that hold,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “They were grinding us down with those 5- to 6-yard gains, but we held them to the field goal and felt really good.”

The Rams went three-and-out on their opening possession, and a short punt put Apollo-Ridge in scoring position, which the Vikings did on the ensuing play when senior quarterback Jake Fello faked a handoff and found a wide-open Dom Reiter, who went 49 yards to give the Vikings a 10-0 lead.

“He does a great job working on it every day, and he is only going to get better,” Skiba said about Fello. “He is starting to see various things and taking control of the offense. A couple of the different throws he made were beautiful.”

Ligonier Valley scored its first touchdown in its WPIAL return when junior Grant Dowden caught a screen pass from sophomore quarterback Haden Sierocky that went or 66 yards. In a hectic first quarter, Apollo-Ridge led 10-7 with 4 minutes, 1 second remaining.

The Vikings quickly seized momentum when a pass interference penalty on third down set up a 16-yard touchdown pass from Fello to Kreighton Reese.

Apollo-Ridge was rolling and forced turnovers on Ligonier Valley’s next two possessions, converting both into touchdowns for a 31-7 lead with 9:51 left in the second quarter. The lead swelled to 44-7 by halftime.

“Those quick scores got us behind and made it difficult,” Beitel said. “All the credit goes to Apollo-Ridge. They are a very good team, and they showed it tonight. They have the right skilled guys at all the necessary positions.”

Fello completed 11 of 15 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns. Klayton Fitzroy totaled 130 yards on seven receptions with two touchdowns. Logan Harman rushed 15 times for 117 yards and also scored twice.

Apollo-Ridge will play at Freeport on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. Ligonier Valley plays at Frazier at 7 p.m.

