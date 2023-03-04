Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny girls roll past Upper St. Clair in Class 6A finals

Friday, March 3, 2023 | 8:41 PM

The queens of Class 6A added another crown.

North Allegheny put on a dominant performance to win its fifth WPIAL girls basketball championship in seven years with a 71-45 victory over Upper St. Clair in the Class 6A title game on Friday night at Petersen Events Center.

Pitt commit Jasmine Timmerson scored a game-high 30 points, and Lydia Betz add 17 as the second-seeded Tigers (20-5) handled the No. 1 Panthers (21-3).

Timmerson added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

She made 11 of 12 free throws and shot 9 of 18 from the field.

It was a 19-15 game early in the second quarter when the Tigers ran off a 13-2 run to take command.

They held a 32-17 lead at halftime and increased their advantage to 52-30 after three.

Kellie McConnell added 11 points, and Caroline Henderson added nine, on three 3-pointers, for the Tigers.

North Allegheny now has six WPIAL titles, the same amount as the Panthers, who were seeking their first championship since 2008.

USC, which had won 15 straight games, also was the runner-up last year.

Tigers’ coach Spencer Stefko, who also coached at Seton LaSalle, now has seven WPIAL titles, and has made the finals 10 times in 11 years.

North Allegheny lost to Upper St. Clair in last year’s semifinals.

Rylee Kalocay led USC with 24 points, including five 3-pointers.

USC played without point guard Samantha Prunzik, who injured her wrist in the semifinals.

Class 6A began in the WPIAL in 2016-17.

