Jayden Sharpless nets free kick to give North Catholic first WPIAL title

By:

Saturday, November 2, 2019 | 12:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless celebrates after scoring the winning goal in double overtime next to Yough defenders during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless scores the winning goal in double overtime over Yough defenders during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The North Catholic girls soccer team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Yough in double overtime in the Class AA final Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tehya Dave heads the ball between Yough’s Justine Appolonia and Gianna Appolonia during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless controls the ball in front of Yough’s Nicole Croushore during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless heads the ball between Yough’s Nicole Croushore (4) and Gianna Appolonia during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Yough’s Natalie Vilchek reacts after receiving her silver medal following the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game against North Catholic Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless celebrates after scoring the winning goal in double overtime next to Yough defenders during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless scores the winning goal in double overime over Yough defenders during the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Highmark Stadium. Previous Next

The WPIAL Class AA girls soccer championship game needed a hero, and North Catholic sophomore Jayden Sharpless stepped up in double overtime on an indirect free kick.

Her first attempt sailed wide, but she was granted a second chance because of a pre-kick violation against Yough for encroachment. Cougars defender Hadley Sleith was also yellow carded on the play.

North Catholic forward Alexis Wateska tapped the second indirect free kick a foot back to Sharpless who drilled a 25-yard shot into the top right corner of the net for the Trojans to win their first WPIAL title, 1-0, over the Cougars.

North Catholic’s Jayden Sharpless ends the game with a beautiful free kick from about 25 yards out.



The Trojans capture their first #WPIAL title in school history. @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/VSlTaNcGMf — Greg Macafee (@greg_macafee) November 2, 2019

The Trojanettes have been led offensively this season by Sharpless who has 18 goals, one year after tallying 64 to lead Freedom to the WPIAL Class A title. She was initially ruled ineligible by WPIAL, but gained eligibility by a 6-5 panel vote in September.

“I wasn’t expecting (a second indirect kick), so it was amazing,” Sharpless said. “Winning with North Catholic feels unreal. It’s like a family here. We deserved it. We just made history.”

Yough coach Dann Appolonia agreed with the encroachment call, but said he didn’t understand what Sleith did to earn a yellow card and five minutes on the sideline.

“I struggle with the call for a dangerous play, because I thought my player was just trying to get off the ground,” Appolonia said. “She wasn’t making an attempt to play the ball. She was simply getting up, so I’m not sure what she was doing that was dangerous. I kind of have some heartburn with that call.”

The Trojanettes (14-4-0) were led on the other end by goaltender Andrea Bean who had five saves, including a near game-winner in the first overtime when Yough freshman McKenzie Pritts split two defenders and shot from 15 yards out.

“Today was amazing,” Bean said. “It’s such a great team. It’s such a great program. I’m just so proud of everyone.”

Bean made a diving fingertip save, which she said was a “split-second decision” to lunge right, and gathered the rebound before Pritts could tap the ball in.

“Andera Bean saved the game for us, absolutely,” North Catholic coach Emily Karr said. “She won the championship for us, and she made probably the best save I’ve ever seen her make right there. That’s something she’s grown into… Andrea has matured so much this year and turned into a standout keeper.”

North Catholic kept the Yough’s top scorers – Justine Appolonio, Natalie Vilcheck and Pritts – in check and allowed just one shot on goal in the first half.

Appolonia instructed his team to play more aggressively at halftime, which led to several scoring opportunities in the second half. Yough goaltender Sara Krofcheck saved eight shots on goal before allowing the game-winner.

North Catholic will play D-10 runner-up Mercyhurst Prep (16-4-1). Yough will play District 10 champion Villa Maria (15-6-0).

“They put a lot into this game, so they’re definitely exhausted,” Appolonia said. “There’s definitely going to have to be a mental turn where we regroup and say ‘it’s not over.’”

Tags: North Catholic, Yough