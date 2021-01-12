Jeannette boys edge Greensburg Central Catholic on late putback

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 | 9:45 PM

That Greensburg Central Catholic had played a game and Jeannette had not heading into the teams’ Section 3-2A matchup was mostly irrelevant to the coaches.

When rivals get together, the present tends to upstage the past.

“Doesn’t matter,” GCC coach Christian Hyland said. “It’s GCC-Jeannette.”

The teams always expect a tight game.

Still, Jeannette had not even scrimmaged before Tuesday’s season opener. It’s just been practices on top of practices. But the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks were sharp in spurts and rebounded when it mattered most to pull out a 47-46 victory Tuesday night on their sleek, refurbished home floor.

Senior Keith Rockmore grabbed a rebound and scored on a putback with 6 seconds left for the difference. He nearly injured himself celebrating at midcourt when the final buzzer sounded.

“Once I saw the ball go in the air, I knew it was coming to me,” Rockmore said. “I knew I had to put it back in.”

GCC won last year’s nonsection meeting at Jeannette, 48-46.

Rockmore finished with 17 points and six rebounds, scoring all of his points after halftime, and senior teammate Toby Cline added 14 points for Jeannette (1-0, 1-0).

Thanks to realignment, the teams are section opponents again for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

“We knew it was going to come down to the wire,” Jeannette coach Adrian Batts said. “It’s like a playground game. Whoever gets the ball last is going to win. And they had a chance. We were sloppy on both ends, and so were they.”

The lead changed sides six times in the fourth quarter in the nip-and-tuck clash. Cline faked in the corner and drove in for a score to give Jeannette a 45-42 lead with a minute to go.

But senior Christian McGowan scored on a short jumper, and senior Dylan Sebek came away with a steal on the inbounds pass and was fouled with 27.2 seconds. He made both to put the Centurions (1-1, 1-1) in front 46-45.

Rockmore worked himself into position to get his hands on a rebound and put back the miss to give Jeannette the final edge. But it wasn’t over.

GCC nearly won at the buzzer as junior Brevan Williams tried a floater in the lane, but it didn’t go down.

“We’re glad to get a look at the end,” said Hyland, whose team handled Propel Braddock Hills, 72-36, in its opener. “I’ll take that shot 10 out of 10 times. We didn’t rebound well, and Coach Batts did a nice job with his gameplan forcing us to make outside shots.”

Williams led GCC with 14 points, junior Dylan Parsons and McGowan had 11 each and Sebek had 10. Parsons made three 3-pointers.

Jeannette took a 34-32 lead into the fourth after a 10-point third quarter from Rockmore.

His 3-pointer and two free throws gave the Jayhawks a 34-29 lead, but Parsons connected on a straightaway 3 to cut it to two.

Jeannette, which seems to have as many postponements on its schedule as it does players so far, took a 22-20 lead into halftime. The lead never got above six the opening 16 minutes.

Cline scored on a layup to give Jeannette an 18-12 lead. But GCC scored six straight to tie it, including a putback by Williams.

Sophomore Ryan Kimmel hit a fadeaway jumper at the end of the first quarter to give the Jayhawks a 14-10 advantage. Kimmel left the game with a leg injury but returned.

