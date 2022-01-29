Jeannette coach Adrian Batts gets 200th career win

Friday, January 28, 2022 | 7:30 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Jeannette head coach Adrian Batts watches his team during practice drills on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at Jeannette High School.

Jeannette boys basketball coach Adrian Batts has never missed the WPIAL playoffs in 12 seasons leading the Jayhawks and he is on pace to reach the postseason again this year.

Batts reached a milestone along the way Friday night, posting his 200th win at Jeannette.

The Jayhawks won a Section 3-2A game at Propel Braddock Hills, 67-40.

Nas Thompson scored 20 points, Anton Good added 17 and Isaiah Mallich chipped in 10 for the Jayhawks.

Batts is also the school’s athletic director. His record is now 200-107.

A Steel Valley and Edinboro alum, he became coach in 2009-10 and has guided the Jayhawks to one WPIAL final and four semifinal trips.

Jeannette went 21-5 in 2017-18 and reached the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals.

Congratulations to the hoop team on another win! Also, Coach Batts 200th win! Thank you, coach! pic.twitter.com/TmkU2OYRHj — JEANNETTE JAYHAWKS FOOTBALL (@Jeannette_FB) January 28, 2022

