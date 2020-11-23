Jeannette football team to honor coach’s sister-in-law who died of covid-19

Monday, November 23, 2020 | 8:57 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Jeannette football players will wear a decal on their helmets to honor the sister-in-law of coach Roy Hall, who died of covid-19 on Sunday.

As Jeannette’s football team prepares for Friday’s PIAA Class A Championship game against Steelton-Highspire, coach Roy Hall is dealing with the death of his beloved sister-in-law.

Dana Hall, 56, was a secretary in the school district. She died Sunday from complications from covid-19.

To honor her, the team will wear a “Dana” decal on their helmets in the game against Steelton-Highspire at 11 a.m. Friday at Hersheypark Stadium.

Dana Hall was married to Roy’s brother, Larry. Their son, Larry, played football for the Jayhawks and was a four-time WPIAL wrestling champion (2001-04) and two-time PIAA placewinner. Her other sons, Eric and Chris, also played football.

“It hits you hard,” Roy Hall said. “She was well-loved and a great person. She was loved by everyone.”

Roy Hall said Friday this season has been the toughest during his 35 years of coaching with injuries and the coronavirus. This unexpected death adds to it.

“To be honest with you, I never thought we’d get through the regular season,” Roy Hall said. “Now, to get to this point and have this occur … ”

Jeannette captured its 10th WPIAL title Nov. 14 by defeating Clairton, 45-14. The Jayhawks qualified for their fourth PIAA championship game Friday by beating Reynolds, 48-12.

