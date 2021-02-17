Jeannette freshman QB Brad Birch draws scholarship offer from Oregon

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 | 4:23 PM

Jeannette’s Brad Birch (12) rushes the ball during their game against Clairton on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

What seemed like an innocent follow on Twitter led to a college scholarship offer for Jeannette freshman quarterback Brad Birch.

It is another example of, as coaches often tell their players, “you never know who is watching.”

Birch announced a Division I offer from Oregon on Wednesday, the first for the strong-armed, 6-foot-2, 190-pound standout. Many believe it will be the first of many.

The Pac-12 offer surprised Birch, who just won the Pylon seven-on-seven 15-under tournament with Team 412 Elite out of Pittsburgh. His deep touchdown throw to Central Catholic freshman Jackson Pons, who played at Norwin this year, drew attention on social media.

Pons made a one-handed, diving grab from Birch, who has shown a propensity for putting touch on his throws.

“It feels great,” Birch said. “The only coach that followed me was (Oregon’s) QB coach, who offered me. It’s crazy that they did it this quick.”

The Ducks’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator is Penn Hills’ Joe Moorhead, a former Penn State assistant and Central Catholic grad.

Birch was recently named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American after an impressive debut season.

The fast-rising ninth-grader helped lead the Jayhawks to their 10th WPIAL title this season, completing 117 of 184 passes for 1,676 yards and 30 touchdowns. He broke his left foot in the WPIAL Class A championship game against Clairton and did not play in the PIAA playoffs.

Great talk with @BallCoachJoeMo and excited to get my 1st D1 offer from The University of Oregon????????@coachwil_412 @BirchBrett pic.twitter.com/H0hDVhZETJ — Brad Birch (@BradBirch12) February 17, 2021

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

