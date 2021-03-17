Jeannette opens girls basketball coaching position

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | 10:04 PM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Jeannette coach Jonathan Bass directs his team.

Jeannette is taking its girls basketball program in a new direction.

The district opened the coaching position held for the last three seasons by Jonathan Bass after the Jayhawks finished 0-19 this season.

The team was 0-6 in section play but opted to enter the WPIAL open playoff tournament and lost in the Class 2A preliminary round to Seton La Salle, 67-18.

Jeannette allowed 59.2 points, the second most in the WPIAL, while scoring just 21.1 a game, the lowest average in its classification.

Bass, while enthusiastic and known for promoting his team and players on social media, had a record of 8-54 in his time with the program.

He was a two-year assistant under Janine Vertacnik, who left in 2018 to take the Monessen job.

Bass coached in the Jeannette Knee-High program for nine years and worked with middle school players in the winters during his time as an assistant.

