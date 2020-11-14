Jeannette punishes Clairton in shocking WPIAL championship blowout

By:

Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 1:58 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Kaelan Piscar (13) makes a touchdown catch against Clairton in the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s James Sanders (4) rushes the ball against Clairton in the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders (1) rushes the ball against Jeannette in the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Brad Birch (12) rushes the ball against Clairton in the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Brad Birch (12) throws the ball against Clairton in the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Previous Next

Jeannette captured the 10th WPIAL title in school history by shocking No. 1 Clairton, 45-14, in the Class A championship game Saturday at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium.

The Jayhawks (9-1) reversed a season-opening loss to the Bears by capitalizing on Clairton’s mistakes.

It was the first time since 2006 that Clairton lost in the championship game, and it was Jeannette’s first win against the Bears in the title game.

Sophomore Jaydin Canady’s strip sack and 40-yard fumble return got Jeannette rolling.

Canady would later return a blocked punt 25 yards for a score.

Jeannette pushed its lead to 21-0 when freshman quarterback Brad Birch scored on a 19-yard run and then hit Kaelan Piscar on a 17-yard strike after Jeannette recovered an onside kick.

Clairton made it 21-7 late in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Greg Lee following a 54-yard pass to Brooklyn Cannon. But during the first, the Bears lost start running Dontae Sanders with an arm injury.

Jeannette put the game away by scoring 24 consecutive points to open the second half to invoke the mercy rule, put into effect when a team has a 35-point lead in the second half.

Jeannette will enter the PIAA playoffs and play the winner of the Reynolds-Redbank Valley game either Friday or Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Clairton, Jeannette