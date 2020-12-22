Jeannette’s Birch brothers among 7 WPIAL players named all-state in Class A

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Brett Birch (7) celebrates with James Sanders after Sanders’ second-quarter touchdown against Reynolds during the PIAA Class A semifinals at Reynolds High School.

Jeannette brothers Brett and Brad Birch, who combined to lead the Jayhawks to a WPIAL title, are together again.

Teammate James Sanders is there, too.

They were among seven WPIAL players named all-state Tuesday in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers. Brad Birch, a freshman who passed for 1,676 yards and 28 touchdowns, earned all-state honors at quarterback. Brett Birch and Sanders are all-state wide receivers.

Brett Birch caught 46 passes for 669 yards and scored 11 times. Sanders had 702 yards on 35 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Also earning all-state honors were Clairton’s Dontae Sanders and Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, California’s Jaedon Zuzak and OLSH’s Jay Pearson.

The all-state teams for Class A (noon), 2A (1 p.m.) and 3A (2 p.m.) will be announced Tuesday. All other classifications will be released Wednesday.

2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team

Class A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Brad Birch, Jeannette, 6-2, 190, fr.

Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center, 6-1, 203, sr.

Bryce Herb, Williams Valley, 5-11, 180, sr.

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire, 6-2, 185, fr.

Running back

Cole Toy, Reynolds, 6-1, 195, sr.

Dontae Sanders, Clairton, 6-2, 235, sr.

Jaedon Zuzak, California, 5-9, 210, sr.

Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, 171, sr.

Hunter Cameron, United, 5-11, 210, sr.

Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire, 5-11, 190, sr.

Wide receiver

James Sanders, Jeannette, 5-7, 150, sr.

Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire, 6-2, 175, sr.

Brett Birch, Jeannette, 5-10, 170, jr.

Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire, 6-3, 195, jr.

Tight end

Jesse Engle, Williams Valley, 6-1, 225, sr.

Offensive line

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge, 5-11, 260, so.

Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds, 6-2, 290, sr.

Luke Faber, Reynolds, 6-4, 250, sr.

Isaac Harris, Muncy, 6-4, 235, jr.

Colt Bickford, Glendale, 6-6, 315, sr.

Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton, 6-7, 315, sr.

Athlete

Jay Pearson, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5-11, 190, jr.

Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area, 6-0, 170, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, 215, sr.

Tydre Holland-Ali, Steelton-Highspire, 6-3, 225, sr.

Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain, 6-0, 271, sr.

Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley, 6-2, 180, jr.

Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-3, 241, sr.

Linebacker

Colin Holzman, Old Forge, 5-8, 205, sr.

Nate Schilling, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, 185, jr.

Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township, 5-6, 163, sr.

Logan Williard, Williams Valley, 5-8, 155, so.

Tyler Clark, Williamsburg, 5-8, 182, sr.

Ethan Gush, Muncy, 5-11, 185, sr.

Defensive back

Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township, 5-11, 180, sr.

Ryan Stahl, Halifax, 6-2, 185, sr.

Jake Herman, Williams Valley, 6-0, 180, sr.

Ross Eyer, Muncy, 6-4, 172, so.

Specialist

Bryan Hernandez, Steelton-Highspire, 5-10, 175, sr.

Athlete

Michael DiGregorio, Old Forge, 5-11, 165, sr.

Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic, 5-10, 175, sr.

Player of the Year

Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire

Coach of the Year

Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

