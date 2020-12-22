Jeannette’s Birch brothers among 7 WPIAL players named all-state in Class A
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM
Jeannette brothers Brett and Brad Birch, who combined to lead the Jayhawks to a WPIAL title, are together again.
Teammate James Sanders is there, too.
They were among seven WPIAL players named all-state Tuesday in a vote of Pennsylvania football writers. Brad Birch, a freshman who passed for 1,676 yards and 28 touchdowns, earned all-state honors at quarterback. Brett Birch and Sanders are all-state wide receivers.
Brett Birch caught 46 passes for 669 yards and scored 11 times. Sanders had 702 yards on 35 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
Also earning all-state honors were Clairton’s Dontae Sanders and Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, California’s Jaedon Zuzak and OLSH’s Jay Pearson.
The all-state teams for Class A (noon), 2A (1 p.m.) and 3A (2 p.m.) will be announced Tuesday. All other classifications will be released Wednesday.
2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team
Class A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Brad Birch, Jeannette, 6-2, 190, fr.
Ben Schmidt, Homer-Center, 6-1, 203, sr.
Bryce Herb, Williams Valley, 5-11, 180, sr.
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire, 6-2, 185, fr.
Running back
Cole Toy, Reynolds, 6-1, 195, sr.
Dontae Sanders, Clairton, 6-2, 235, sr.
Jaedon Zuzak, California, 5-9, 210, sr.
Keegan Myrick, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, 171, sr.
Hunter Cameron, United, 5-11, 210, sr.
Odell Greene, Steelton-Highspire, 5-11, 190, sr.
Wide receiver
James Sanders, Jeannette, 5-7, 150, sr.
Damein Hammonds, Steelton-Highspire, 6-2, 175, sr.
Brett Birch, Jeannette, 5-10, 170, jr.
Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire, 6-3, 195, jr.
Tight end
Jesse Engle, Williams Valley, 6-1, 225, sr.
Offensive line
Cyllel Rose, Old Forge, 5-11, 260, so.
Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds, 6-2, 290, sr.
Luke Faber, Reynolds, 6-4, 250, sr.
Isaac Harris, Muncy, 6-4, 235, jr.
Colt Bickford, Glendale, 6-6, 315, sr.
Da’Metrius Weatherspoon, Clairton, 6-7, 315, sr.
Athlete
Jay Pearson, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5-11, 190, jr.
Ben Terry, Mahanoy Area, 6-0, 170, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Cameron Maloney, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, 215, sr.
Tydre Holland-Ali, Steelton-Highspire, 6-3, 225, sr.
Chad Morningstar, Tussey Mountain, 6-0, 271, sr.
Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley, 6-2, 180, jr.
Andrew Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-3, 241, sr.
Linebacker
Colin Holzman, Old Forge, 5-8, 205, sr.
Nate Schilling, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, 185, jr.
Seth Rosey, Conemaugh Township, 5-6, 163, sr.
Logan Williard, Williams Valley, 5-8, 155, so.
Tyler Clark, Williamsburg, 5-8, 182, sr.
Ethan Gush, Muncy, 5-11, 185, sr.
Defensive back
Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township, 5-11, 180, sr.
Ryan Stahl, Halifax, 6-2, 185, sr.
Jake Herman, Williams Valley, 6-0, 180, sr.
Ross Eyer, Muncy, 6-4, 172, so.
Specialist
Bryan Hernandez, Steelton-Highspire, 5-10, 175, sr.
Athlete
Michael DiGregorio, Old Forge, 5-11, 165, sr.
Tate Neiderer, Delone Catholic, 5-10, 175, sr.
Player of the Year
Mehki Flowers, Steelton-Highspire
Coach of the Year
Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
