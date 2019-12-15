Jeannette’s Jackson Pruitt gets first Division I football offer

By:

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 8:41 PM

Jeannette’s Jackson Pruitt scores during the second quarter against OLSH Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Moon Area High School.

For the past month or so, Jackson Pruitt has been in contact with football coaches at Youngstown State.

Those around the Jeannette senior knew something was up, that something had to be in the works.

On Saturday, they found out what the back-and-forth was all about.

Pruitt skipped Jeannette’s basketball game at Hempfield and made a trip to Ohio for an official visit to YSU.

He came home with a full scholarship offer to play for the Penguins.

“It’s incredible,” Pruitt said of his first Division I offer. “It shows to everyone that I have D-1 talent and it proves all of the haters wrong. And it shows most of all to myself that I can do anything I set my mind to.”

A receiver and defensive back, Pruitt said he was recruited as a defensive back and could end up at safety down the line if he chooses to play at YSU.

The NCAA Division I early signing period begins Wednesday, the day Pruitt plans to announce where he is going.

His other offer is from Division II Alderson Broaddus.

Pruitt caught 21 passes for 323 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Jayhawks. On defense, he had 31 tackles and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

He also returned punts and kicks.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Jeannette