Jordan Stancovich relies on football instincts to set Gateway tackles record

By:

Friday, November 8, 2019 | 7:58 PM

Tribune-Review Gateway’s Jordan Stancovich carries the ball during a preseason practice.

Football highlights often feature pinpoint passes, dazzling runs and spectacular catches, but not when senior Jordan Stancovich is on the field.

A three-year starter at middle linebacker, Stancovich recently etched his name into Gateway’s record books with 346 career tackles, breaking Dorian Bell’s mark of 341.

“My oldest brother (Jason Crystol) played at Gateway and I grew up watching all of those guys play,” Stancovich said. “To break one of their records, Dorian’s record, it’s just unbelievable to me.”

Gateway coach Don Holl called back to an Urban Meyer clinic at Utah to describe the type of player Stancovich is.

“Coaches from other teams always told (Meyer) after games, ‘You guys are really fast,’” Holl said. “I don’t know what Jordan runs in the 40 right now, but Urban Meyer said he didn’t have anyone faster than a 4.75 on the field. They had guys with great instincts who were really well prepared.”

Stancovich combines understanding an opponent’s scheme and situational awareness with sticking to the basics he learned in middle school.

“Our coaches teach us to read the keys,” Stancovich said. “Read the guard in front of you, move to the backfield and then move to where the ball is. When you break a play down into those three things, everything else becomes a lot easier.”

Stancovich’s said his instincts and listen-to-the-coach mentality have put him in position to make each tackle, but breaking Bell’s record wasn’t a given entering the season.

The star linebacker broke his ankle sliding into a base in the summer, and he wasn’t cleared to return to action until the first week of September.

He played the role of full-time mentor to younger players when he was out and spent every moment he could in rehab to miss as little time as possible.

“This team and this program have given so much to me that I couldn’t let too much of the season slip away from me,” Stancovich said. “The feeling of just putting pads on and playing on a Friday night for Gateway, there’s nothing like it.”

No. 2 Gateway missed its star defensive player and allowed 48 points in its first two games, including a 28-7 loss to No. 1 Penn-Trafford.

The Gators defense has had four shutouts since Stancovich’s return, and they’ve allowed one score in three more games.

“It’s hard to pick one big play he’s made this year, because the thing about him is that he has what we call relentless consistency,” Holl said. “The way you make that many tackles is you’re always around the ball. … When the play stops, the whistle blows and you freeze the tape, he’s in the frame.”

Stancovich was set to add to his record as the Gators prepared to face No. 10 Bethel Park in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

“I would love to hold the record for as long as possible, but records are meant to be broken,” Stancovich said.

“I’m sure when it happens I might say, ‘Dang,’ but to see someone else grow and break my record, I’ll be proud of their great accomplishment, too.”

Tags: Gateway