Jump to Class 2A had benefits for Brentwood volleyball

Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Sidney Wuenschell competes during a 2020 match. Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Olivia Trent competes during a 2020 match. Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Paige Mortimore competes during a 2020 match. Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Abbey Czerwien competes during a 2020 match. Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Calli Kammermeier competes in a 2020 match. Previous Next

Records can sometimes be deceiving.

Brentwood’s girls volleyball team finished 3-10 this season. Two of the wins came in Section 2-2A.

“Our record did not reflect our talent this year, especially moving from A to 2A,” coach Kayla Hubsch said. “(Class) 2A volleyball is much more competitive, which we actually enjoyed better. We played four matches that went to five games and two that went to four games. That goes to show the competition level was much higher this year, and we fought our hardest to the very end each match.”

Three Brentwood girls were named all-section.

Junior Paige Mortimore and sophomore Olivia Trent received second-team honors. Wuenschell, a senior captain, was chosen to the third team.

Trent and Mortimore finished one-two in kills on the team with 94 and 65. Mortimore was tops in service aces (22).

“Paige really made a big impact on our team this year and really stepped up as a leader and energizer on the court,” Hubsch said. “We will have high expectations for her as a senior after she competes and trains in club volleyball this offseason.”

Trent ended up second on the squad in digs.

“I also have high expectations for Olivia for next year when she returns after her club season,” Hubsch said.

Wuenschell, a three-year starter with a 4.1 GPA who led the team in blocks, served as captain with seniors Calli Kammermeier, Taylor Davis and Abbey Czerwien in 2020.

“I’ve had so much fun playing the last year,” Wuenschell said. “I’ve always had a blast on the court regardless of who we’re playing.”

While blocking and defense were two of Wuenschell’s fortes, Kammermeier was one of the team’s hammers around the net.

“Sidney is a very consistent player and makes very few errors,” Hubsch said. “She makes some big plays when they are needed. Sidney also plays a really good mental game and does not get easily frazzled, which is a big part of her success. She really has an eye for the ball when it comes to defense and can get a good block up most of the time.

“Calli is a power hitter. She’s really stepped up as one of our key blockers this year.”

Kammermeier, who has a 3.5 GPA, competes in track during the spring months and keeps score during games for the boys basketball team at Brentwood in the winter.

Seven players will graduate in the spring: Wuenschell, Kammermeier, Davis, Czerwien, Keara Torrelli, Cesia Garcia and Hanaa Ghassa.

Four seniors, two juniors and three sophomores were part of the regular rotation this season, giving the Spartans a solid group of building blocks for the 2021 season and second year in Class 2A.

The starting lineup consisted of Wuenschell (MB), Kammermeier (RS), Davis (S), Czerwien (DS), Mortimore (OH),Trent (OH), junior Maura Daly (MB) and sophomores Mackenzie Castiglione (L) and Brianna Folino (S).

“Our expectations for next year are to be even more competitive by improving our skill work and team play to really improve on our passing and defense,” Hubsch said. “We will be working on team chemistry as well to become more consistent.”

