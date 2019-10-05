Justin Appolonia breaks Yough goals record

By:

Saturday, October 5, 2019 | 5:04 PM

Yough’s Justine Appolonia moves the ball upfield next to Greensburg Central Catholic’s Hannah Nelson during a scrimmage Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Yough High School.

Hat tricks are nothing new to Justine Appolonia. But her latest three-goal game carried more meaning.

Appolonia, a senior soccer player at Yough, broke the school’s career goals record Saturday morning with three scores in a 7-0 victory over South Allegheny at Cougar Mountain Stadium in Herminie.

Appolonia, a Youngstown State recruit, now has 107 goals.

She broke the mark of 106 set by Jennifer Peddicord in 1998.

Peddicord went on to set the Seton Hill scoring mark as well, with 75 scores in 2003. Peddicord, who is a member of the Seton Hill Hall of Fame, later coached at Yough.

Congratulations to our Yough Lady Cougars on their big 7-0 victory over South Allegheny today at Cougar Mountain. Congrats to Justine Appolonia on setting a new school record with 107 career goals! @YHSLadycougars @BillBeckner @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/EbovLEbfNc — Yough Senior High School (official) (@YoughHS) October 5, 2019

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Yough