JV success points to bright future for Hampton football

Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Hampton reached the WPIAL football playoffs for the first time in five years this season, and a lot more help is on the way.

The Talbots junior varsity program posted a 7-0 record, including four shutouts, and outscored its opponents 243-58.

“Nobody can remember any of our JV teams going undefeated,” coach Scott Breen said. “This is my 13th year, and this is the best JV team I’ve had.”

After covid restrictions limited his team to one week of summer workouts, Breen wasn’t sure what to expect. But when the Talbots edged rival Mars, 32-26, in the opener, it was a hint of things to come.

“They were big, and they were a lot older than us,” Breen said of Mars. “It was a battle. We ended up winning the game near the end. I kind of felt, ‘Hey, we’re going to do all right.’ “

The wins kept coming, including victories over Armstrong, Greensburg Salem, Indiana and Knoch by a combined score of 143-0, as the Talbots prospered playing a Class 4A schedule after facing Class 5A competition for the past four seasons.

With a roster of about 25 players, the Talbots used exclusively freshmen and sophomores at the skill positions and mainly juniors on the offensive and defensive lines.

While the team didn’t keep official statistics, Breen said sophomore Michael Morgano and freshman Brock Borgo surpassed 1,000 yards rushing each despite a covid-abbreviated schedule.

“They were both extremely good,” Breen said. “We averaged probably 300 to 400 yards every game running the ball. They were outstanding.”

The 5-foot-9, 155-pound Morgano agreed the victory over Mars provided momentum for the memorable season.

“Whenever we beat them, I felt pretty confident,” he said. “Ever since we were little kids, they always put up the biggest fight against us. This year, we came out and beat them.”

Quarterbacks Joey Mayer, a sophomore, and Adrian Midgley, a freshman, also led the Talbots, who played Saturday mornings and benefited from a relatively injury-free year for the varsity program.

“A lot of times, (our success) depends on injuries with the varsity,” Breen said. “As the season goes along, usually with JV, you lose kids because they get moved up, and they are playing more on Friday night, and they can’t play JV on Saturday. This year, not so much.”

Next year, many of the junior varsity players will be busy on Friday nights.

“I feel like we have great skills already and a great line,” Morgano said. “As we get older, we’re just going to contribute even more.”

WINNING WAYS

The Hampton JV football team went 7-0 this season

Mars, W 32-26

Armstrong, W 27-0

Highlands, W 27-8

Greensburg Salem, W 41-0

Plum, W 41-24

Indiana, W 40-0

Knoch, W 35-0

