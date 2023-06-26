KDKA announces 10-game high school football schedule for Pittsburgh’s CW

By:

Monday, June 26, 2023 | 12:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes carries past Central Valley’s Tyler Ondrusek during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium.

KDKA will televise regular season high school football games this fall on sister station Pittsburgh’s CW starting with an Aug. 25 contest between Blackhawk and Beaver Falls.

The station announced a 10-game schedule Monday that also included North Hills at Upper St. Clair on Sept. 1, South Fayette at Montour on Sept. 8, Franklin Regional at Gateway on Sept. 15, Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon on Sept. 22, Pine-Richland at North Allegheny on Sept. 29, a “fans vote week” on Oct. 6, Penn Hills vs. Central Catholic on Oct. 13, Bishop Canevin vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Oct. 20 and Aliquippa at Central Valley on Oct. 27.

The games start at 7 p.m. Broadcasts also are streamed on KDKA.com.

