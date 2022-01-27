Keefer resigns as football coach at Southmoreland; Frazier hires Shannon
By:
Thursday, January 27, 2022 | 6:45 PM
Southmoreland is looking for a new football coach after Dave Keefer resigned.
The Southmoreland School District’s board accepted his resignation at a meeting Jan. 20.
Keefer had coached four seasons at Southmoreland and led them reach the WPIAL playoffs twice.
The 2021 team played in its first home playoff game, falling to East Alelgheny, 36-11, and the 2019 squad was the first team since 1979 to reach the playoffs.
The Scotties were 19-19 in his four seasons.
“I took some time at the end of the season and felt it was the right time to step away,” Keefer said. “I’ve been coaching for 31 years, and now I get to do some of the things I missed out on: vacations, golfing and hunting.
“I enjoyed it. You never know. I may come back and coach middle school or midgets. I feel whoever gets the job will have players to work with.”
Southmoreland Athletic Director Dan Boring said Keefer had indicated late in the season that this might be his last season.
“It was a little bit of a surprise,” Boring said. “He’s been teaching for 30 years and he felt it was time to step away.
“We are thankful for what he has done with the program. He’s leaving the program in a good position.”
Boring said the search for his replace is ongoing. The deadline for applications is Monday.
“Right now we have three worthy candidates,” Boring said. “We’re going to start the interview process next week.”
Keefer will remain as the school’s track coach.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Southmoreland
More Football• Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Garrett Moorhead
• Plum, Riverview fall sports teams look forward to new, current rivalries
• Chartiers Valley football expects challenging schedule after realignment
• Former football coach Eric Kasperowicz drops lawsuit against Pine-Richland, hopes to reclaim job
• Imani Christian hires LaRoi Johnson as football coach