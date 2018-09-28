Kent State-bound Cephas a key component in Penn Hills attack

By: Andrew John

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:57 AM

Penn Hills' Dante Cephas scores against Mars Sept. 14.

The Penn Hills football team has imposed its will against opposing defenses this season en route to five victories to open the season.

Senior wide receiver Dante Cephas has been a key catalyst for that offense.

Cephas announced his verbal commitment to Kent State on Sept. 18, choosing the Golden Flashes over Ball State and Bowling Green.

“It felt like I could fit in and it felt like home to me. I like their offense with how fast it is and the plays they run,” Cephas said.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout and defensive back also listed offers from Eastern Kentucky, Toledo and Howard.

During his junior season, Cephas was a first-team all-conference selection and finished with 767 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

Earlier the season, Cephas had 99 yards receiving and two touchdowns on three catches in a 36-15 win over Mars in Northern Conference play Sept 14.

He is the third player from Penn Hills’ senior class to verbally commit to a Division I college, joining quarterback Hollis Mathis and running back Terry “Tank” Smith, who both are Howard recruits. Classmates Daequan Hardy and Corey Thomas also hold multiple Division I offers.

Cephas, who will major in sports management, fell in love with football when he started to play for Penn Hills at age 7 and has dreamed about this moment since. Through the recruiting process, Cephas leaned on his family and coaches.

“They were telling me to not pick a school just because how good they are for football. They said to pick a school that had the type of major you want and pick a school that feels like home to you,” Cephas said.

A familiar face for Cephas will join him at Kent State — Central Catholic senior defensive end Brian Dallas verbally committed Sept. 9. Cephas and Dallas played together at the midgets level.

Kent State, which is part of the Mid-American Conference, is 1-3 overall with a 54-15 win over Howard on Sept. 8. Last season, the Golden Eagles were 2-10 overall with a 1-7 record in the MAC.

During the offseason, Cephas, who is known for his ability to stretch the field, was working to improve his speed, hands and his route running with the Evolve 2/10ths seven-on-seven program.

After losing in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals to Central Catholic last season, the Indians (5-0, 3-0) are looking to continue their fast start throughout the remainder of the regular season and into the a deep playoff run. The Indians hope the deep playoff run ends with WPIAL and PIAA titles.

The Indians are averaging 43.4 ppg while only allowing 14 ppg this season.

“We’re working hard at practice. We are focused and confident. We need to continue to lock in during game time and get the job done,” Cephas said.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

