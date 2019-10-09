Key matches in WPIAL girls soccer highlight Wednesday schedule

With time running out in the regular season, several key matches will help unclog a couple of section logjams in WPIAL girls soccer on Wednesday.

In Section 4-AAA, Ambridge is in third place (5-4-1), just ahead of both Central Valley (5-5) and South Fayette (5-5).

On Wednesday, Ambridge hosts second-place Montour (7-2-1) while South Fayette hosts Chartiers Valley.

In Section 1-AA, four teams are separated by one game in the battle for third place.

With at least two playoff spots up for grabs, Beaver (4-5) is at Quaker Valley (5-5) while Steel Valley (4-6) hosts Avonworth (5-5).

Soccer section crown at stake

Another standout match on Wednesday in district girls soccer will decide a section championship in Class A.

Chartiers-Houston (8-1) visits Bentworth (9-0).

If the Bearcats win, they will close in on an outright section championship. If the visiting Bucs are victorious, the stage could be set for co-champions.

Bentworth won the earlier meeting between the two, 4-0.

Past vs. present in AA volleyball

Two of the top four teams in Section 2-AA collide in a battle of past champions.

North Catholic is in first place and the defending Class AA champion.

The Trojans visit Hopewell on Wednesday where the Vikings are fighting Avonworth and South Park for playoff positioning.

Hopewell has six WPIAL girls volleyball titles this century, winning four straight crowns from 2002-05 to go along with title runs in ’07 and ’11.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Ambridge, Avonworth, Beaver, Bentworth, Central Valley, Chartiers-Houston, Hopewell, Montour, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, South Fayette, Steel Valley