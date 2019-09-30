Key matches in WPIAL girls soccer, volleyball, tennis highlight Monday slate

Sunday, September 29, 2019 | 8:53 PM

The regular season is down to the final two weeks in WPIAL soccer with plenty of girls soccer action set for the final day of September.

Four teams fighting for first place will collide in a couple of key contests Monday.

In Section 3-AAA, first-place Oakland Catholic (6-0) visits Plum (6-1).

The Mustangs suffered their only section loss Sept. 7 when they were shut out by the Eagles, 3-0.

In Section 3-AA, Mt. Pleasant (5-2) visits first-place Yough (6-1).

The Cougars won the first meeting against the Vikings on the road earlier this month, 4-1.

South Park is squeezed in between these two with a 5-1 section record.

Make up

With three weeks left in the regular season in WPIAL girls volleyball, there are a couple of make-up matches in Class A set for Monday with playoff implications.

In Section 1, South Side Beaver (4-4) visits Beaver County Christian (5-3) at the Beaver County Golden Dome.

The Eagles are in a three-way tie for second place in the section, along with Rochester and Western Beaver, a game in front of the Rams.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs.

In Section 4, Riverview (3-3) hosts rival Springdale (3-4).

The Raiders are in fourth place, a half-game ahead of the Dynamos.

Team tennis finales

Monday is the section finale for most WPIAL girls tennis teams.

Highlighting the final day are two Class AAA and three Class AA matches pitting playoff teams from a year ago.

In Class AAA, Upper St. Clair visits Mt. Lebanon in Section 4 while Latrobe hosts Hempfield in Section 1.

In Class AA, defending champion Sewickley Academy is at Vincentian Academy in Section 4, Greensburg Salem hosts Greensburg Central Catholic in Section 1 and Beaver visits Blackhawk in Section 2.

The WPIAL team tennis brackets will be unveiled Tuesday, with the playoffs starting two days later.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

