Keystone Oaks defensive back Clinton Robinson commits to Syracuse

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 4:26 PM

Metro Creative

Keystone Oaks defensive back Clinton Robinson, who’ll be a senior in the fall, has committed to Syracuse.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety chose the Orange over offers from West Virginia, Bowling Green, Howard, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Monmouth, Ohio, Temple and Western Michigan.

The recruiting website 247sports rated Robinson as a three-star prospect. He’s unranked on Rivals.com.

Robinson earned all-conference honors last fall for Keystone Oaks, which went 9-3 and reached the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals.

Tags: Keystone Oaks