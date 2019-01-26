Keystone Oaks RB Michael Daure commits to Duquesne

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, January 26, 2019 | 3:48 PM

Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review, Keystone Oaks' Ezekiel Daure brings in a pass during their game against Freeport on Friday, Oct. 2-, 2-17 at Freeeport Area Stadium. Freeport won 28-7.

Keystone Oaks’ Michael Daure, one of the WPIAL’s top rushers last season, committed Friday to Duquesne.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior rushed for 1,546 and 25 touchdowns last fall. He accepted a Duquesne scholarship over FBS offers from VMI and New Hampshire.

Daure can officially sign Feb. 6.

He’ll join a Dukes recruiting class that already includes several WPIAL players. Elizabeth Forward lineman A.J. Ackerman, Chartiers Valley linebacker Connor Barrett, Kiski Area defensive end Troy Kuhn signed in December during the early period.

Steel Valley linebacker Todd Hill committed to Duquesne on Wednesday.

Committed to Duquesne 🔴🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8nQNAPSL96 — Ezekiel M. Daure (@MichaelDaure) January 25, 2019

Like and RT, Senior Year Highlights! https://t.co/KS2NNbmscp — Ezekiel M. Daure (@MichaelDaure) November 2, 2018

