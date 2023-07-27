Keystone Oaks’ Robinson looking to make an impact as he moves to quarterback

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 | 9:04 PM

Submitted by Steve McCormick Keystone Oaks’ Clinton Robinson had more than 800 yards from scrimmage last season.

Editor’s note: This is the 15th in a series of 25 profiles of the members of the Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team.

When Clinton Robinson plays football for Syracuse in fall 2024, he will be used in the defensive backfield.

This fall, however, Keystone Oaks coach Steve McCormick plans to utilize this special athlete numerous ways, especially on offense. McCormick plans to use him at quarterback.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Robinson was named to the Trib HSSN Top 25 Preseason Football All-Star team.

He rushed for 298 yards on 36 carries and caught 43 passes for 568 yards and six touchdowns last season. Those statistics are expected to expand.

“We’re going to get him more touches, that’s for sure,” McCormick said. “He’s a big, physical kid, and we want the ball in his hands as much as we can. When he has the ball in his hands, good things happen.”

Robinson said he had two memorable games in 2022. He caught three touchdown passes against Deer Lakes in a 19-7 victory, and he pulled in a Hail Mary pass to beat McGuffey, 32-30.

“That win gave us a better spot in the playoffs,” Robinson said. “We’re looking for a better season.”

And while Robinson is an exciting player on offense, he is at his best on defense.

Playing safety, Robinson had 34 tackles — 21 solos — five passes defended and two interceptions. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.

Robinson said his speed and ability to shut down receivers are his strengths.

“I’m good at running sideline-to-sideline,” Robinson said. “I know I need to be quicker out of my breaks. There are a lot of things I can work on.”

Robinson said he is looking forward to the challenge of playing quarterback.

“Being a wide receiver last year, I know what to look for when receivers are running their patterns,” Robinson said. “I’m working hard on reading defenses better. I know I can be better. I’ll do anything that helps my team win.”

Robinson said he picked Syracuse because they showed him a lot of love when he went on his official visit. Other schools that made offers include West Virginia, Temple, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Monmouth, Western Michigan and Ohio University.

“They took time to show me around, and I loved the place,” Robinson said. “I’m looking forward to playing there.”

