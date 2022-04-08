Kim Johnson named Valley’s interim athletic director

Friday, April 8, 2022 | 4:26 PM

Kim Johnson has spent the past 30 years teaching the students of the New Kensington-Arnold School District.

Whether it was about the intricacies of biology or proper technique in the backstroke, she has made an impact on countless students who have passed through the halls of Valley High School.

For at least the rest of the school year, she will take on a new challenge where she can continue to connect with her students.

On Tuesday night, the New Kensington-Arnold school board members voted to name Johnson as the district’s interim athletic director. She replaces Muzzy Colosimo, who resigned in March.

“Kim was selected for her reputation working with our students and athletes in an exemplary manner as both a teacher and a coach,” superintendent Chris Sefcheck said. “She spent an enormous amount of time preparing a plan that addressed some of the current issues we have been experiencing in our athletic department. Her impartiality and work ethic, coupled with her perfectionism was a logical fit.

“We saw the benefits of having someone that is a strong personality and laser-vision focused.”

Johnson, who teaches ninth-grade honors biology and AP biology and also is Valley’s varsity swim coach, will serve in the position through July 1 at a salary of $7,500.

She said athletics have been part of her life as long as she can remember. Her father was a wrestling coach, and her mother was the head wrestling pairer in three Olympics. She was a swimmer throughout her childhood. She also raised children who played college baseball and softball.

“Family get-togethers mostly involved the mechanics of how sports are administered, advanced and promoted,” she said. “I thought I might be able to convey some of that knowledge (as athletic director).”

Johnson will oversee New Kensington-Arnold’s eight sports teams this spring, including varsity and junior varsity baseball and softball, as well as boys tennis and track and field. The district also sponsors junior high baseball and softball and girls volleyball in the spring season.

“As a teacher, (my goals are) imparting the maximum amount of information to my students in a way that is useful and applicable to them,” she said. “As the athletic director, (it is) to require all of our student-athletes to put their education first, to build integrity and sportsmanship throughout all sports teams, to enhance the relationship between community, sports teams and the school district in general. (And) to improve the communications between the athletic department and the students/parents.”

Johnson plans to continue teaching in addition to her duties as athletic director. She also said she would be interested in continuing in the position past this school year if the opportunity arises.

She said she hopes to use some of her experience as a teacher in her new position.

“As a teacher, we are the administrators of our classroom,” she said. “We determine the atmosphere and expectations of our students every day. We are responsible for the curriculum and student outcomes on a daily basis. Why should athletics be any different?”

