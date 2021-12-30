Kiski Area boys basketball needs 3 overtimes to defeat Knoch

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 | 10:07 PM

Knoch entered the second game of its three in the Kiski Area Holiday Classic with a 2-5 record.

But the Knights didn’t play like a 2-5 team against the 7-1 host Cavaliers.

Ultimately, Kiski Area was able to push through in the third overtime to record a 52-50 victory,

Dom DiNinno’s only basket of the game, a 3-pointer, 40 seconds into the third overtime, gave the Cavaliers the lead for good.

Knoch was holding for a final shot to tie the score or win it outright, but an offensive foul on Ryan Lang with 4.7 seconds to go turned the ball over. Keagan Fraser’s rebound of James Pearson’s missed free throw but gave Knoch a final chance. But Fraser was tied up along the sideline by Lebryn Smith and never got the ball close to half court.

Isaiah Gonzalez led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Lang had 24 to lead theKknights.

Knoch opened up a 26-19 lead at the half, but Kiski Area opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run.

“I kind of got into them in the locker room,” said Cavaliers coach Corey Smith.”We started out sluggish. Usually we don’t play on a Wednesday. No school. Kids laying around all day. I told them we had to match their energy.”

Said Knights coach Alan Bauman: “I think things are coming together for us. We played some of the best teams so far, but we decided at Christmas to hit the reset button and get back to who we are. We’re starting to.”

Kiski Area had a chance to win it in regulation.

Jason Flemm stole the ball with 2.5 seconds to go after Knoch was playing for the last shot following James Pearson’s basket with 32.8 to go. Bauman, in fact, had called two time outs to set up a final shot that never came. The Cavaliers, going into the sequence, had only one team foul and couldn’t send Knoch to the free-throw line.

Gonzalez drove for the shot but was blocked by Lang.

There was no scoring in the first overtime.

Gonzalez opened the second extra session with a 3-pointer, but Lang answered with a basket and a pair of free throws. After Lang’s basket put Knoch in front 48-46, Gonzalez scored on a touch pass from Smith with 1:07 left. The Knights, however, couldn’t get a shot off to win it.

Kiski Area (8-1) will conclude the classic Thursday against Ligonier Valley at 7:30 p.m.

Knoch (2-6) will take on Yough at 4:30.

