Kiski Area boys soccer looking to continue hot start with young roster

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 5:13 PM

For the past few years, Kiski Area boys soccer coach Sean Arnold has had a core group of players to build around.

Ross Ziemanski, Tyler Ciuca and Owen Anderson, a trio of 2019 graduates, gave Arnold a backbone to build around. They provided a lot of stability over the past four years, during which the Cavaliers won 34 games and made three playoff appearances.

Heading into this season, Arnold was looking to fill the big shoes that were left by that trio. Through six games, Arnold has identified a group that may lead him through the next three seasons.

Sophomores Maddox Anderson, Anders Bordoy and Nathaniel Coleman were named captains this season, joining junior midfielders Owen Zimmerman and Aaron Witt.

“I’ve put them as captains to help reform that bond that we lost from last year,” Arnold said. “Being that we start six sophomores and five juniors and have five freshman that get varsity time, it’s definitely looking good for the future. But I’m not counting out this year either. We have a lot of talent.”

Through their first six games, the Cavaliers are 4-1-1, 4-1-0 in Section 4-3A, with their only loss coming against defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Franklin Regional. Not counting that 6-0 setback, the Cavaliers have outscored their opponents 24-7, and their scoring effort has been led by that core group of juniors and sophomores.

Bordoy has led the way with eight goals and five assists. He had a hat trick against Albert Gallatin in a preseason scrimmage. Both Witt and Coleman have scored four goals, and Cole Fluman, another sophomore, has scored three.

“For years we’ve struggled to score, and I’m actually excited to see that we have the firepower to score,” Arnold said. “To have 24 goals so early in the season, it’s definitely something that I didn’t expect, but it’s definitely a positive because we were in the high 20s last year. So, to be at this point early in the season is certainly a bonus, and I think the boys are feeding off that.”

In recent years, the Cavaliers have been strong defensively. They recorded eight shutouts in the regular season last year and only allowed three teams to score three goals or more. But the younger players have brought somewhat of a different element to the program, and they are taking advantage of it early on this season.

“They can definitely play soccer. They can possess the ball. They understand how to and we try to do it,” Arnold said. “It’s putting us in the right spot to get balls behind the defense and put the ball into the back of the net. It seems like any time we get chances, we are putting them into the back of the net.”

Defensively, the Cavaliers are looking to fill the big holes left by the graduated seniors, but Anderson has provided a solid option between the posts for Arnold. He was set to start last year as a freshman but suffered an injury. Now he’s back and the defense has recorded two shutouts.

With youth comes inexperience, though, and the Cavaliers have shown their age at times. Arnold hopes that will improve in time.

“It eventually catches up to you in a way,” Arnold said. “Game experience is something we need to improve on.”

Over the next few years, the Cavaliers have the talent that could develop into something special, and Arnold has had his eyes on them for a while. Now, he’s just hoping they continue that work.

“We knew about them, and we are just hoping they mature a little bit,” Arnold said. “They definitely took a step in the right direction as far as maturity.”

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

