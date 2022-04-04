Kiski Area boys tennis taking aim at WPIAL playoff berth

Monday, April 4, 2022 | 12:14 PM

The Kiski Area boys tennis team was a win away from a WPIAL playoff berth last season.

With the entire young lineup returning, coach Trent Goerk and the Cavaliers are focused on a trip to the postseason.

“We definitely hope to have the playoffs in our sights for the kids,” Goerk said. “I’ve coached and been in the playoffs before. That’s their goal and my goal. They are the ones that have to accomplish it and do the work. Moving forward, I think that’s a great possibility. We’re looking forward to playing a couple key matches down the stretch that can make that happen.”

Kiski Area lost to Latrobe, 3-2, in the Section 1-3A finale last year, and the Wildcats moved on to the playoffs, along with Franklin Regional, Penn-Trafford and Norwin.

The Cavaliers are off to a 3-3 start this season, including a 1-1 mark in section matches. They had a strong performance March 24 in a 5-0 win over Penn-Trafford.

Kiski Area had straight-sets singles wins by juniors Jackson Newell and Nate Coleman and sophomore Calder Gee. They also had doubles wins by juniors David Curry and Anders Bordoy, as well as junior Ethan Beck and senior Zach Jordan.

“My kids aren’t year-round tennis players so there’s always a period where they need to get back into the swing of the things,” Goerk said. “They’re starting to find their groove.”

Newell at No. 1 singles and Coleman at No. 2 singles each got valuable experience at the top of the lineup last year, including at the Section 1 singles and doubles tournaments.

They have returned to the top of the lineup this season.

“Jackson works hard and loves the game and plays a lot in the offseason when he has a chance,” Goerk said. “He did some stuff at Lakeview (Athletic Club) and went to Murrysville (Racquet Club) a few times. He continues to pick up the racquet and play whenever he can.

“Nate is an in-season tennis player but is a tremendous athlete and just works hard and goes out there and gives the same effort every time and is a great competitor.”

Goerk also will be leaning on his lone senior, Jordan, to provide a steady presence and leadership to the mostly underclass group.

“Zach is a quiet team leader. He does exactly what I tell him to do,” the coach said. “He’s just aggressive and always right on top of the net ready to put away volleys. He’s a great competitor and a kid I’ve become very fond of on the team.”

Though Kiski Area will move down to Class 2A next season, this year they remain in Section 1-3A with Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin and Penn-Trafford.

“Franklin Regional is obviously the top of the section and a very good team,” Goerk said. “We hope to compete against them and take our best shot. Also, Norwin and Latrobe will be the next hurdles we have to jump.”

The Cavaliers will compete in the section singles tournament April 6-7 and the section doubles tournament April 19-20.

“They look forward to the competition, and competing against the other schools is something special,” Goerk said. “We obviously realize that Franklin Regional has some really good players at 1 and 2, but we’re always looking to compete and see if one of our kids can qualify. We just go out there and do our best and see where the chips fall.”

