Kiski Area football reschedules postponed games

By:

Friday, September 4, 2020 | 1:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’ head coach Sam Albert watches a workout for football players Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the high school stadium..

Earlier this week, the Kiski Area football team was forced to postpone its first two games of the season because of a covid-19 exposure.

The Cavaliers suspended all football activities until Sept. 10 and had to postpone matchups against Penn Hills and Connellsville. But, the Cavaliers now have it all figured out.

On the same day they postponed their game with Connellsville, Kiski Area announced they would play Connellsville at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. That change left the Cavaliers with another problem though. They were set to play nonconference opponent West Allegheny four days later and teams need at least 120 hours of rest in between games.

On Friday, Kiski Area announced it would be canceling the matchup with West Allegheny, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 25 and rescheduled the original season opener with Penn Hills to Sept. 26.

UPDATE! Our 5A Northern Conference game at @phqbclub will now be played Saturday Night 9/26 with a 7pm kickoff. The non-conference game vs West Allegheny has been cancelled. @TribLiveHSSN @WestmorelandSN — Kiski Area Football (@kiskifootball) September 4, 2020

After Kiski Area’s first two games against Butler and Franklin Regional were canceled because of the two-week delay to start the season, Connellsville and West Allegheny were the only two nonconference games the Cavaliers had remaining on their schedule.

Now, Kiski Area will still get to start its season with a nonconference game before beginning the Class 5A Northeast Conference schedule against Penn Hills on Sept. 26.

Their final four games will be against North Hills (Oct. 2), Fox Chapel (Oct. 9) and Shaler (Oct. 16) and new conference opponent Pine Richland (Oct. 23).

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Kiski Area