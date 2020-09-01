Kiski Area forced to postpone 1st 2 games after covid-19 exposure

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 4:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Carter Dilts works out during a training session for football players Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the high school stadium..

Kiski Area has joined the list of WPIAL football programs postponing their first game of the season.

The Cavaliers had to call off their Sept. 11 game against Penn Hills and Sept. 18 matchup against Connellsville on Tuesday afternoon after they reported they had identified a coronavirus exposure and suspended all football activities until Sept. 10. Kiski Area also canceled its preseason scrimmage against Franklin Regional that was set for Saturday.

Effective immediately, the Kiski Area School District is suspending all Varsity and JV football activities due to an identified COVID exposure. We will resume normal football related activities on Thursday September 10. — Kiski Area Football (@kiskifootball) September 1, 2020

The postponement was in accordance with PIAA requirements for football teams to have five consecutive days of heat acclimatization and then 10 practices before they compete in their first game of the season. Due to canceling football activities until Sept. 10, Kiski Area won’t be able to meet those thresholds before their matchup with Penn Hills or Connellsville.

Tim Scott, superintendent of the district, said the suspension is discouraging after an entire summer of preparation, but he’s confident the athletic staff will find a way to “make up” for the lost practice and games that were scheduled.

“I just hope that we can handle this and salvage it and move forward,” he said.

He encouraged the affected athletes and their families to stay positive and know they are supported.

Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon were also required to pause preseason workouts since the beginning of heat acclimatization week because of covid-19 exposures.

Seneca Valley had to cancel its preseason scrimmage and its first game against North Allegheny. Mt. Lebanon was set to restart practices Tuesday and could scrimmage another team Sept. 11 or 12 but is set to play its first game Sept. 18 against Canon-McMillan.

Peters Township also had to cancel its preseason scrimmage against the Big Macs and a Week 1 matchup with South Fayette due to its school temporarily closing because of covid-19 cases.

On Aug. 24, the WPIAL board declared that games lost to covid-19 shutdowns will count as “no contest” rather than a forfeit.

Two of the teams whose openers were called off because their opponents had to cancel have linked up to play a Week 1 game. Penn Hills will visit North Allegheny on Sept. 11.

