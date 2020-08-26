Kiski Area big man Jason Baker to transfer to South Carolina school

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 | 9:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Jason Baker goes up for a dunk over Connellsville’s Josh Maher during their game Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Kiski Area High School.

Kiski Area big man Jason Baker is heading south.

On Wednesday night, the 6-foot-9 forward announced that he was transferring to Legacy Early College, a public charter school, in Greenville, S.C.

I would like to announce that i will be attending Legacy Early College for my Senior Year. I would like to thank kiski area for a great 3 years !???? @LegacyEarlyC pic.twitter.com/uymG7E38Li — Jason Baker (@notjasonbaker) August 27, 2020

Since 2016, Legacy Early has won two USA Prep National Championships with their most recent coming in 2019. They also play a tough national schedule. Last year’s opponents included Aspire Academy (Ky.), First Love Academy, which is a charter school in Washington, Pa., AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.), Neumann-Goretti, Balboa School (Calif.), Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.), and La Lumiere (Ind.). They also played several schools in North and South Carolina.

Not only do they have a winning program, but they also have a history of sending kids to the next level. Athletic Director and boys basketball coach B.J. Jackson has sent around 30 kids to play basketball at the college level. They also recently received a commitment from Bryce McGowens, who is ranked by 247sports as the 35th-best player in the 2021 class and is the younger brother of former Pitt point guard Trey McGowens.

Next year I will be attending Legacy Early College. Thank You Wren community for a great 3 years. #PuBd ???? pic.twitter.com/lKYstQw6bq — Bryce McGowens (@BryceMcgowens5) April 18, 2020

Baker was a key component to Kiski Area making a late run at a WPIAL playoff berth this past season. His tall frame gave the Cavaliers an inside presence, but the big man could also handle the ball. The Cavaliers went 9-13 overall but lost their final three games of the season after putting together a five-game winning streak.

