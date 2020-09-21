Kiski Area opens season with wild comeback win over Connellsville

By:

Monday, September 21, 2020 | 11:08 PM

Metro Creative

Kiski Area opened its season Monday night with a thrilling 36-35 victory over Connellsville on a last-minute touchdown by Calvin Heinle.

Quarterback Logan Johnson hit Heinle with a 3-yard scoring strike with 52 seconds left to complete a fourth-quarter comeback for Kiski Area.

Fueled by a Kiski Area fumble, Connellsville came out of the locker room and took control of the game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.

Quarterback Gage Gillott hit Gabriel McCrum for a 42-yard score and Ky’ron Craggette ran one in from 6 yards out to give the Falcons (0-2, 0-1) a 35-17 edge.

Kiski Area (1-0, 0-0) responded with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to make it a one-score game. Johnson hit Heinle for a 26-yard score and Johnson scored on a 5-yard run to make it 35-30.

Connellsville’s Jason McBride and Kiski Area’s Kenny Blake exchanged big plays in the first half.

McBride hit the first two – a 90-yard bomb and a 37-yard scoring pass from Gillott as the Falcons took a 13-0 lead.

Blake responded with a 45-yard run around left end and a 45-yard punt return. Cody Dykes made both extra points and the Cavaliers led 14-13.

Craggette gave Connellsville a lead with a 64-yard touchdown run. Dykes brought Kiski Area within 21-17 with a 26-yard field goal just before halftime.

Tags: Connellsville, Kiski Area