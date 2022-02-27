Kiski Area qualifies 11 wrestlers for WPIALs at Section 1-3A tournament
Saturday, February 26, 2022 | 9:07 PM
As a wrestler, it doesn’t matter what you’ve done throughout the season. It matters what you accomplish during the postseason.
Even though the Kiski Area wrestling program didn’t finish the way it wanted during the WPIAL team championships, the Cavaliers were well represented during the individual Section 1-3A tournament Saturday at Kiski Area.
The Cavaliers had 10 of their 11 wrestlers qualify for the WPIAL/PIAA Southwest Class 3A Regional tournament March 4-5 at Canon-McMillan.
Senior Enzo Morlacci (27-4) headlined the Cavaliers who qualified for the WPIAL tournament. Morlacci defeated Penn-Trafford senior Wesley Stull by a 14-2 major decision in the 160-pound weight class.
“I love the process it takes to get to the end goal. One thing I’ve been trying to do is enjoy the process with how everything builds onto one another. I think I’m peaking at the right time. I’ve never felt better out there on the mat,” Morlacci said.
Morlacci, a two-time section champion, took a 5-0 lead after the first period. After building a 9-2 lead after two, he scored five more points in the third.
Senior heavyweight Stone Joseph joined Morlacci on top of the podium as the only other Cavalier to win his weight class. Joseph beat Penn-Trafford junior Joe Enick by an 8-4 decision.
The Cavaliers had four wrestlers finish second: Ryan Klingensmith (126), Logan Bechtold (138), Mark Gray (152) and Carter Dilts (215).
Ethan Connor (145) finished third, and Clayton Cramer (106), Noah Henry (120) and Evan Artman (172) placed fifth.
The top five finishers in each weight class qualify for the regional tournament.
Franklin Regional and Indiana finished the day with the most champions — three.
Franklin Regional senior Finn Solomon (30-2), an N.C. State recruit, captured his fourth section title after pinning Highlands senior Jrake Burford at 3 minutes, 48 seconds in the 145-pound championship bout.
“I thought I wrestled really well. It was fun to have a bunch of my teammates qualify. It’s hard to win sections four times. I beat a lot of kids to do it. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s a really cool accomplishment,” Solomon said.
“I wanted to open up my offense and score as many points as possible so I feel confident going into next week.”
Nathan Stone (138) and Juliano Marion (189) joined Solomon as the Panthers to win their weight classes.
Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman (120) and Hayden Coy (126) won their second section titles.
Highlands, Franklin Regional, Armstrong and Penn-Trafford each had seven wrestlers qualify for the WPIAL tournament. Plum and Fox Chapel had six wrestlers, and Indiana and Hampton had four.
