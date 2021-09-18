Kiski Area reaches 4-0 with rout of Connellsville

By:

Friday, September 17, 2021

George Guido | For the Tribune-Review The Kiski Area Cavaliers run through the inflated helmet prior to a game against Connellsville on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Dick Dilts Stadium.

Last year, Kiski Area had to go to the final minute of play to defeat Connellsville by a single point.

Friday night, it was a completely different story as the Cavaliers scored on six consecutive possessions and rolled to a 41-7 nonconference victory at Richard Dilts Stadium.

Kiski Area is 4-0 for the first time since 2002, and Connellsville dropped to 0-4.

Senior quarterback Logan Johnson ran for 45 yards and three touchdowns, threw a scoring pass and intercepted a Falcons pass to halt an early Connellsville drive.

“We came out rusty the first part of the game, but we picked it up around the end of the first quarter,” Johnson said. “Our defense did a nice job.”

Said Cavaliers coach Sam Albert: “Our defense always plays aggressively, and they just fly to the ball. Our kids gave a great effort. We were sloppy at the start, and I was worried about that. We preach all week that they’re 0-3, but on any given day…”

Senior running back Chad Hepler was the offensive standout, rushing for 148 yards on 17 carries and a pair of touchdowns before the starters were pulled late in the third period.

Kiski Area has a 24-9-1 lead in the all-time series against Connellsville that dates to 1962, including last year’s 36-35 thriller.

What made things worse for the Falcons was that starting quarterback Anthony Piasecki was part of a covid problem at the school, according to first-year coach Bill Maczko, who then called on freshman Grayden Gillot.

“(Grayden) didn’t realize he was starting until three hours before the game,” Maczko said. “He got a few reps in practice, but Grayden is a hard-nosed kid. He knows the game, and he studies it. But being thrown into the action against a physical team like Kiski, they come at you. It was eye-opening, but I’m kind of glad he got some experience.”

After passing for 32 yards in the first quarter, Gillot and the Falcons offense succumbed to Kiski Area’s defense. Connellsville finished the first half with 1 net rushing yard.

On the first play of the second period, Hepler’s 11-yard run got the scoring underway.

Johnson then scored on a slight delay from 12 yards.

The Cavaliers successfully staged an onside kick recovered by Connor Jordan.

“We saw something on film, so we figured we’d try it,” Albert said. “Our kicker (Cody Dykes) did a great job and got it over the man’s head.”

Said Maczko: “We’re just in a program right now when something goes bad, the floodgates just open. We’ve got to keep fighting through that, and it’s the hard part right now.”

Johnson found Dylan Hutcherson open on a 37-yard scoring pass, and Hepler tallied again on the next possession with a 21-yard run.

After Brayden Dunmire recovered a Connellsville fumble, Johnson improvised on an 11-yard run to give the Cavaliers a 35-0 lead with 33 seconds left in the half.

Johnson scored again early in the third period to conclude Kiski Area’s scoring, and Zackary David got Connellsville on the scoreboard via a 24-yard run with 9 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game.

Tags: Connellsville, Kiski Area