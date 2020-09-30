Kiski Area running back Kenneth Blake commits to Albany

By:

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 11:13 PM

Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Kenny Blake starts a drill during Kiski Area’s combine practice at Kiski Area High School.

Kiski Area’s Kenneth Blake will play college football in New York for a team with Western Pennsylvania connections.

The senior announced his commitment Friday to Albany, a Division I FCS program coached by Seton LaSalle graduate Greg Gattuso.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound running back and defensive back, Blake also listed an offer from Army. However, it was Gattuso’s staff that in April offered him his first Division I scholarship. Gattuso enters his seventh year at Albany, a member of the Colonial Athletic Conference.

As a junior, Blake rushed for 980 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. His started his senior year with a 185-yard, two-touchdown game against Connellsville.

Albany went 9-5 overall last season, 6-2 in conference. The CAA delayed its 2020 season until spring.