Kiski Area running back Kenneth Blake commits to Albany
Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 11:13 PM
Kiski Area’s Kenneth Blake will play college football in New York for a team with Western Pennsylvania connections.
The senior announced his commitment Friday to Albany, a Division I FCS program coached by Seton LaSalle graduate Greg Gattuso.
A 6-foot-2, 185-pound running back and defensive back, Blake also listed an offer from Army. However, it was Gattuso’s staff that in April offered him his first Division I scholarship. Gattuso enters his seventh year at Albany, a member of the Colonial Athletic Conference.
As a junior, Blake rushed for 980 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. His started his senior year with a 185-yard, two-touchdown game against Connellsville.
Albany went 9-5 overall last season, 6-2 in conference. The CAA delayed its 2020 season until spring.
