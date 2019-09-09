Kiski Area’s Blumer chooses West Virginia

Sunday, September 8, 2019 | 9:13 PM

Kiski Area’s Jack Blumer wrestles against North Penn’s Patrick O’Neill in the 160-pound first round class AAA bout during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

One of the top wrestlers in the A-K Valley chose where he will call home for the next four years on Sunday.

Jack Blumer, who is ranked No. 29 on PA Power Wrestling’s 2020 ranking list, announced his intentions to continue his wrestling career at West Virginia via Twitter.

After visiting many great schools and programs, I am happy to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at @WVUWrestling ! I’d like to thank coachs Flynn, Moore,Port, & Walters for this great opportunity … Let’s go Mountaineers!! #HailWV pic.twitter.com/bIAlBBS6ru — JackBlumer (@JackBlumerr) September 9, 2019

Blumer went 46-4 last season, finished with 34 pins and placed third at the PIAA state tournament in Hershey.He always has a 111-25 career record at Kiski Area. Although Blumer had his fair share of individual accomplishments this past season, the 160-pounder also was a major factor in the Cavaliers capturing their third straight WPIAL Class AAA title and their fourth place finish at the PIAA team tournament.

