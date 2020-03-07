Kiski Area’s Blumer dominant in PIAA wrestling quarterfinals victory

Friday, March 6, 2020 | 7:09 PM

HERSHEY — Jack Blumer of Kiski Area is making his last wrestling trip to Hershey a memorable one.

Blumer scarcely was challenged in a 7-1 win over Susquehannock’s Colby Ramjue in the Class 3A 160-pound quarterfinals Friday afternoon at Giant Center.

The only point Blumer (38-2) allowed was because of two caution calls. All of the actual wrestling points belonged to the Cavalier senior.

“I couldn’t let him do his gameplan,” Blumer said. “My plan, my shots. That allowed me to win.”

Blumer to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period with a takedown, then made it 3-0 with an escape in the second period. He added a takedown with 30 seconds left in the period to go up 5-0. One more takedown put him up 7-0 before the aforementioned cautions.

In the Saturday morning semifinals, Blumer will face Luke Nichter (41-5) of Chambersburg.

This is Blumer’s third consecutive year at the PIAA tournament. He placed third last year and is guaranteed no worse than sixth Saturday.

“It’s a great environment for wrestling,” Blumer said. “But you can’t let it distract you. You’ve got to block it all out, except for your coaches.”

Blumer is the only Cavalier still in the mix for a gold medal, but Brayden Roscosky will receive a medal in the 195 weight class.

The junior clinched his hardware with a 4-2 win over Josh Harkless in the third-round consolations. Roscosky (38-6) had takedowns in the second and third periods for his points. Roscosky beat Quinn Collins of Central Bucks East with a pin at 3:50 in the second round of consolations.

Roscosky’s first of at least two matches Saturday will be against Jackson Talbott of Central Dauphin.

Nick Delp and Sammy Starr each made it within a round of winning a medal before being turned away.

Delp (34-7) lost a heartbreaker to Eli Brinsky of South Fayette in the 170 third-round consolations. A takedown with 1:13 left in the match put Delp ahead, but after a restart, Brinsky earned a pin from a defensive position to win the match at the 4:52 mark.

Delp edged Thomas Dressler of Spring Grove, 4-3, in the second round of consolations. Tied 2-2 entering the third period, Dressler took a one-point lead with 1:05 to go with an escape. Dressler took the victory with a takedown with 22 seconds left.

Starr (31-7) lost 8-3 to Cole Spencer of Pine-Richland in the third round of consolations in the 152 bracket. Starr opened the scoring with a reversal early in the second period but did not muster much more against the 40-1 Spencer.

In the second round of consolations, Starr defeated Mark McGonigal of Clearfield, 4-0, with a reversal in the second period and takedown in the third.

The first-ever state tournament run for Knoch ended in the third round of consolations, as well. Guy Deleonardis (25-5) trailed throughout a 9-5 loss to Connor Herceg of Nazareth in 160. Deleonardis defeated Matt Kidwell of Father Judge, 5-4, in the second round of consolations.

Armstrong’s Logan Harmon was eliminated in the third round of consolations in the 195 bracket. Jason Henderson pinned him at the 3:33 mark despite Harmon leading 5-3 at the time. Harmon pinned Isaac Kassis of Dieruff in 2:37 of the second-round consolations. Harmon was winning that match 3-0 when it ended.

