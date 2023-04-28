TribLIVE Logo
Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller adds to medal collection with 2 WCCA track titles

By:
Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Kiski Area junior Eliza Miller has collected a bunch of medals from Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association this year.

Miller won two medals Thursday at the track and field championships at Latrobe after winning a couple of medals at the swimming championships in January and gold at the cross country meet in October.

She’s been a busy athlete.

Miller won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and anchored the 3,200-meter relay team that placed third.

“I was really excited to win those medals,” Miller said.

Miller won the 1,600 with a winning time of 5:04.25 and the 800 in 2:18.38.

She earned track MVP for her efforts.

“I was able to push hard in the 1,600,” she added.

The Kiski Area 3,200-meter relay boys team of Marco Yanarella, Justin Gross, Justin Tucker and Sam Plazio finished second in a time 8:26.94. They placed behind Norwin, which had a winning time of 8:19.49.

The boys 400 relay team of Demieux McFadden, Brennan Moore, Kyle Guido and Terry Martin placed second in a time of 44.55.

The Kiski Area 3,200-meter relay girls squad of Sydney Heinack, Tatiana Holt, Ellie Hecker and Miller placed third behind Hempfield and Norwin. Their time was 10:01.44.

Luke Earley placed third in the discus with a throw of 144-7 and Jack Crider placed fourth with a toss of 142-1.

Braden Mika placed fifth in the shot put (44-4.75) and Crider finished sixth (43-6.75). Mika placed fourth in the javelin (145) and Valley’s Jayden Richter placed fifth (143-4).

Martin finished sixth in the 300 hurdles, Gross placed third in the 800 in 2:04.05, and Brogan McBee placed fourth in the triple jump (39-7).

Kiski Area’s Taylor Roland finished sixth in the pole vault (8-9). Erica Shamburg placed fourth in the discus. Alyssa Mydock placed fifth in the long jump. Tatiana Holt was fourth in the 3,200 (12:06.12).

Burrell’s Nick Cuiffoletti placed third in the high jump with a leap of 5-11 and Maliq Buchak placed sixth in the 110 hurdles. Luke Guerrini placed second in the 800 (2:02.68).

Burrell’s Allison Smola took sixth in the 100 hurdles, Kadi Bauer finished fourth in the 1,600, and Catherine Scherer placed fifth in the 400.

Valley’s Jo Houser-Leonard placed sixth in the 100.

Valley placed fifth in the girls 400-meter relay and Burrell placed sixth.

