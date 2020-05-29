Kiski Area’s Enzo Morlacci transferring to wrestling powerhouse Wyoming Seminary

Friday, May 29, 2020 | 4:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Enzo Morlacci works against Seneca Valley’s Antonio Amelio at 145 pounds during the WPIAL Class AAA team championship Feb. 2, 2019.

Enzo Morlacci is looking forward to the next chapter of his high school career.

On Thursday, the Kiski Area sophomore announced he will be transferring to wrestling powerhouse Wyoming Seminary.

While Morlacci knows he will benefit from the talent at Wyoming Seminary, he also is looking forward to the academic opportunities.

“The academics, the connections they have with colleges up there, it’s just too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Morlacci said.

Wyoming Seminary is an independent day and boarding school located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Its wrestling program is considered one of the best in country and in the past several years has produced numerous national prep champions and All-Americans. It consistently has been ranked within the top five programs in the nation.

This past wrestling season, the Blue Knights captured their first national prep championship since 2014 with six first-place finishes and five runner-ups. They also captured their 14th straight Pennsylvania prep title, beating out Malvern Prep, and won the team title at Powerade for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

“I’m super excited,” Morlacci said. “I’ll be wrestling with Gabe Arnold, who’s the No. 1 kid in the country and won prep nationals last year. He’ll be my practice partner, so even having that as my practice partner and their stats alone, they put multiple kids on the world team. I just think it will be awesome.”

Because Wyoming Seminary is a private school and doesn’t compete in the PIAA, Morlacci won’t have to sit out a year for transferring.

Since he was little, Morlacci has had success on the mat. He won the 152-pound title at the National High School Coaches Association tournament in Virginia Beach in 2019 and also qualified for USA Wrestling’s schoolboy team for the 2018 Pan-American Championships in Mexico City.

In high school, Morlacci went 46-21 and helped the Cavaliers capture their third straight WPIAL title in 2019 as a 145-pounder. The decision to leave was difficult.

“I mean it really was (hard). Kiski Area is all I’ve ever known growing up. All I’ve ever wanted to do was be a senior at Kiski Area,” Morlacci said. “But it really is a road less traveled. I am taking a risk for sure (by going to Wyoming Seminary), but I definitely think it will be worth it.”

Until he heads to Wyoming Seminary in August, Morlacci said he’s keeping himself busy by training, working on a clothing line with a friend and focusing on his academics.

“I’m trying to work a lot more on my academics this summer than I would have just because of the level that it is up there,” Morlacci said. “It’s a constant grind of academics and wrestling all the time. It’s a completely different environment. It’s a completely different game.”

