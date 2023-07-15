Kiski Area’s Fickes eager to open his 1st season as varsity volleyball coach

Friday, July 14, 2023 | 6:24 PM

Submitted New Kiski Area volleyball coach Dakoda Fickes

Dakoda Fickes is in his first season as the girls volleyball coach at Kiski Area, but not that long ago, he ran some memorable practices at the school’s gym.

After the 2022 season, Fickes helped make the inaugural We Serve First All-Star Classic a success. Along with Kiski Area assistant Robin Joyce, he put the 36 selected players through their paces at Kiski Area with a coordinated workout to give the four all-star head coaches a good look at what was available before they drafted their teams.

After the event, he was one of three who selected the various player awards, including the MVP.

“I love to be a part of anything volleyball,” Fickes said. “It was a great event to showcase all of the talented players in the area.”

Fickes most recently served as an assistant coach last fall with the Hampton girls team, which captured the Section 1-3A title (12-0) and made it to the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Before Hampton, he assisted the boys and girls volleyball programs at Armstrong.

Fickes said he can see this year’s Cavaliers team coming along nicely through open-gym workouts this summer.

“I’ve served my time as an assistant coach, and I am looking forward to my shot at being in charge at a place like Kiski with great athletes in a great community,” he said. “Working in the district, I already knew a lot of the kids, and it was a smoother process as opposed to blindly coming in and not knowing anyone.”

Kiski Area missed the WPIAL playoffs by one game last season, finishing fifth in Section 5-3A at 5-7.

The Cavaliers return several starters and key contributors to the rotation, including section all-stars in rising junior outside hitter Maddie Joyce, rising senior setter/right side hitter Cora Coleman and rising senior outside hitter Abbie Johns.

Fickes steps in for Jodie McCartney who, with a growing family, moved away from the rigors of being a head coach at the varsity level. However, she didn’t leave the Cavaliers program and will work with the junior high girls team.

Fickes said the program is on solid ground with McCartney’s work as head coach the past four seasons.

“I have my standards as a coach, and I expect a lot, and the girls have really responded,” he said. “They want to work, grind and get better. I think we are going to surprise some people this year. Hopefully, we’re in the mix in the section and right there for a playoff spot.”

