Kiski Area’s Kenny Blake announces first Division I offer from Albany

By:

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 5:35 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Kenny Blake (1) runs past Hampton’s Josh Andersson (33) Sept. 27, 2019 at Hampton.

Kenny Blake was a Swiss Army knife for the Kiski Area Cavaliers last season.

On offense, he played running back, wide receiver and even took snaps in Kiski Area’s wildcat formation. In total, he produced 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns on the offensive side. On defense, he tallied 26 tackles and picked off one pass. Now, he’s starting to garner a little attention from college coaches.

On Tuesday, Blake announced his first Division I offer from Albany via his Twitter account.

Throughout the beginning of his junior season, Blake lined up as a wide receiver. But, coach Sam Albert decided he might be more useful in the backfield and Blake provided a spark into the Kiski Area offense. In a crucial game late in the year, Blake tallied 45 carries for 198 yards in a 10-7 win over Mars. It was his fourth game with over 100 yards.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Kiski Area