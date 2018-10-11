Kiski Area’s Shreffler finishes second at WCCA’s

By: Paul Schofield

Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 10:57 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Kiski's Kierra Shreffler races toward the finish line to come in 2nd place in the girls' varsity 5K during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at Westmoreland Community College. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Kiski's Corben Kohut competes during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association cross country meet Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at Westmoreland Community College. Previous Next

Kiski Area senior Kierra Shreffler knew she needed a strong start if she wanted to win the annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association cross country championship on Thursday.

She got a strong start, but her effort wasn’t enough to keep Greensburg Central Catholic freshman Corinn Brewer from taking the top honor.

Still, Shreffler said she was pleased with her start and second-place finish on the muddy, soggy Westmoreland County Community College course in Youngwood.

Brewer won the race with a time of 19:31.5. Shreffler ran a 19:50.8, which outdistanced third-place finisher Courtney Kosanovic of Norwin (20:41.3) by nearly 50 seconds.

“It was a muddy course, and I wanted to stick with (Brewer) and push her,” Shreffler said. “I’m satisfied with my race. I’m happy with my times despite the course conditions. I feel I could have been a little faster.”

Norwin girls won the team title with 55 points. Greensburg Salem was second with 68 points and Kiski Area was fifth with 122.

Kiski Area freshman Josie Plazio finished 19th, followed by Naomee Miller (33rd), Jordan Fairman (36th) and Payton Sullivan (37th).

Shreffler said this race is the start of a big month, which could lead her to qualifying for the PIAA championships in Hershey.

“I want to place at the WPIALs and go to states and have fun time there,” Shreffler said.

The Kiski Area boys finished third overall behind Greensburg Salem (19) and Norwin (58). The Cavaliers finished with 87 points.

Cameron Binda of Greensburg Salem won the race with an excellent time of 16:28.1.

The Cavaliers were led by Jake Folaron (11th), Sam Shannon (13th), Joseph George (20th), Antonio Giordano (21st), Matt Dongiavanni (22nd), Noah Boyle (33rd) and Angelo Pisani (51 st ).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

Tags: Kiski Area